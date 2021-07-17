Coordinators aim to keep Omaha, Council Bluffs in consideration for Adidas AAU tournament

The highest-profile AAU tournament that the Omaha area’s ever hosted was two days away, and Mitch Albers had to make an impromptu trip to a sporting goods store to buy courtside traction mats.

The gym was going to need a few more.

The Omaha Sports Academy coach took a few of those last-second trips this week. As did others.

One day before games began, volunteers met the Adidas-sponsored AAU teams at the airport to serve as local guides. And when the action was underway Friday and Saturday at Iowa West Field House, staffers were everywhere — using gloved hands to pick up empty water bottles after games, carefully panning video cameras back and forth to film the action and wiping sweat off the floor after players hit the hardwood floor.

Adidas hasn’t yet announced future site plans for its annual AAU event, the 3SSB Championships. Company officials declined comment this weekend about their long-term logistical vision.

It’s clear, though, that local organizers — coordinated by OSA — want to make sure Omaha and Council Bluffs remains in consideration.