Cora Olsen scores 19 in Millard South's win over Omaha Central
BASKETBALL

Cora Olsen scores 19 in Millard South's win over Omaha Central

Millard South scored the final 16 points of the game Saturday night to post a 56-45 girls basketball win over host Omaha Central.

The top-ranked Patriots (20-0) went 20 for 20 from the free-throw line in the second half to defeat the third-ranked Eagles, who fell to 17-3.

Cora Olsen led Millard South with 19 points.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

