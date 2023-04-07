Corinne Barber is tough to beat, no matter what number is next to her name.

Barber went 32-0 as a freshman last season when she won the No. 2 singles title for Lincoln Southeast. Barber moved up to 1 singles this spring and on Friday she handled her first big test as she was the medalist at the 22-team Omaha Westside Invitatonal.

Barber defeated top-seeded Grace Greenwald of Omaha Westside 8-2 in the final.

"I played my game and I played how I wanted to play," Barber said. "I just felt like I was the one dictating where the ball went. And I kept my energy up."

Greenwald held serve in the first game before Barber won 11 straight points. That helped Barber grab a 4-1 lead.

Greenwald, who was third at 1 singles at state last season, had an opportunity to get back into the match. She broke Barber's serve and was up 40-15 in the seventh game.

Barber, though, won four straight points for a 5-2 lead and stayed in control from there. In the final game, Barber served an ace before making effective use of a drop shot to win match point.

"This year I definitely prioritized tennis," Barber said. "I put in a lot of hours and kind of learned to love tennis again."

Barber played 2 singles as a freshman behind then-senior Camilla Ibrahimova. Ibrahimova was the top seed at state and eventually finished runner-up.

"Last year, I got to see how she did it, how she was able to put together points," Barber said of Ibrahimova. "She came to practice the other day and that was fun to hit with her. It got me ready for this week."

Barber's win helped Southeast claim the team title with 82 points. Millard North was second with 75 points, while Omaha Marian and Lincoln East tied for third with 72.

Millard North Lucy and Eunice Cho won the 1 doubles title, leading most ​of the final in an 8-4 win over Elkhorn South's Alyx Schieber and Julia Dittrich.

Schieber and Dittrich were the sixth seed as they knocked off third-seeded Lincoln Southwest and second-seeded Southeast on their way to the final.

Marian's Ellen Crotzer was the winner at 2 singles, while Lincoln East won the 2 doubles title.

Team scores

Lincoln Southeast 82, Millard North 75, Lincoln East 72, Omaha Marian 72, Elkhorn South 68, Lincoln Southwest 64, Omaha Westside 64, Fremont 55, Papillion-La Vista 50, Millard West 40, Omaha Brownell Talbot 36, Kearney 33, Omaha Central 30, Grand Island 25, Bellevue West 25, Omaha Burke 25, Papio South 19, Omaha North 8, Bellevue East 6, Omaha Benson 5, Omaha South 4, Omaha Bryan 0.

Individual results

No. 1 singles: 1, Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Grace Greenwald, OW, 8-2. 3, Emma Heacock, Ky, def. Stella Stempson, LE, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Ellen Crotzer, Marian, def. Poppy Brown, LSW, 8-4. 3, Aly Sherman, ES, def. Ava Schroeder, OW, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: 1, Eunice Cho-Lucy Cho, MN, def. Alyx Schieber-Julia Dittrich, ES, 8-4. 3, Helen Jamison-Carolyn Skold, LSE, def. Abbie Bigsby-Becca Baker, Fre, 8-4. No. 2 doubles: 1, Maitreyi Purandare-Tailyn Jay, LE, def. Lauren Mendlick-Heidi Hans, Marian, 8-4. 3, Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES, def. Parker Brown-Ellie Hain, LSW, 8-6.