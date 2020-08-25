Could this be one of Nebraska's most talented high school volleyball seasons?

Could this be one of the most talent-laden high school volleyball seasons ever in Nebraska?
You’ll get no argument from one of the most successful coaches in the state.
“Some people have said this might be one of the best, and I can’t disagree," Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “What makes it special is that there are so many great players in all of the classes."
Saunders knows quality volleyball when she sees it. She has led the SkyHawks to five consecutive Class B state titles, and this year’s squad is ranked No. 1 nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today poll.
“We’ll enjoy that No. 1 rating while we have it," she said. “But you’ve got to keep it all in perspective because we haven’t played a match yet."
Skutt returns several players from last year’s squad that went 30-4 and swept all three of its state tournament matches. Leading the way are seniors Lindsay Krause and Allie Gray, returning first-team All-Nebraska selections.
That duo were among 18 players from Nebraska recently mentioned by PrepVolleyball.com as it ranked the top 150 recruits nationwide from each class. Krause is listed No. 2 from the Class of 2021 while Gray is No. 34.
There are seven in-state players from that class. Joining Krause and Gray are Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein (No. 16), Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis (No. 28), Wahoo’s Elle Glock (No. 39), Elkhorn South’s Rylee Gray (No. 70) and Diller-Odell’s Addison Heinemann (No. 127).
All seven have given their verbal commitments to Division I schools, with Nebraska claiming three — Krause, Lauenstein and Rylee Gray. The other collegiate destinations are Creighton, Arizona State, USC and Iowa State.
There also are seven in-state players who made the Class of 2022 top recruit list and four who made the Class of 2023 list. The breakdown of the 18 players listed is seven from Class A, six from Class B, three from Class C and two from Class D.
“People are always telling me how impressed they are at the quality of play here in Nebraska," Saunders said. “I take a lot of pride in that."
Saunders said there are several reasons for the annual excellence.
“There obviously have been a lot of great players, but our collegiate programs have been great role models," she said. “And we have a lot of outstanding high school coaches who make these players even better."
Saunders said those coaches — many of whom have been at it for decades — also are willing to share information for the betterment of the sport as a whole.
“I share everything that I’ve got because I want everyone to be good," she said. “A lot of coaches have that same opinion."
There are 37 coaches from Nebraska who have at least 400 career wins, and 13 are still active. None have more wins than Sharon Zavala at Grand Island Central Catholic, who has 1,064 victories as she enters her 46th year coaching the Crusaders.
“I love Sharon," Saunders said. “She’s set the bar pretty high for the rest of us."
Despite the preseason accolades and lofty ratings expectations, Saunders said she is wary of the effect COVID-19 could have on this season. The Omaha Public Schools already have canceled all athletic activities for the first quarter, and there is a sense of caution among the other schools moving forward.
That wariness is fueled in part by what happened to the 2019-20 spring sports season, which was canceled by the NSAA because of the coronavirus.
“Spring taught us that we can’t take anything for granted," Saunders said. “There are no guarantees, but I’m so happy that we’ll get a chance to play this fall."
Among those teams will be Skutt’s talented squad that includes seven seniors.
“I’ve told (Nebraska coach) John Cook that if our season gets canceled, I’m going to figure out a way to redshirt my seniors," Saunders said. “I really want them to get the opportunity to show what they can do."
With the number of returning players from last year’s championship team, Saunders knew the SkyHawks would be strong once again this season. She tried to schedule accordingly to challenge her squad as much as possible, but COVID-19 has intervened.
“We were going to play in national tournaments in Las Vegas and Chicago, but now those are off," she said. “We’re still going to Kansas City and will play in some tough tournaments here in the state."
Saunders added that the pandemic had an unusual effect on her when varsity practice began a few weeks ago.
“The night before volleyball starts I usually can’t sleep," she said. “But this year I slept like a baby because everything is so unusual and so much is out of our hands."
For the SkyHawks, it all starts Friday in the 16-team Bellevue West Invitational. Skutt will take the first step in a season many are calling potentially one of the best ever in Nebraska.
“All across the state, everyone is ready to go," she said. “I want to see what this season holds, not just for us but for everybody."
Players from Nebraska in the Top 150 from each class
Rankings by Prepvolleyball.com
CLASS OF 2021
Rank, Name, Height, position, school, college
2. Lindsay Krause, 6-3, OH, Omaha Skutt, Nebraska
16. Whitney Lauenstein, 6-0, OH, Waverly, Nebraska
28. Norah Sis, 6-2, OH, Papillion-La Vista, Creighton
34. Allie Gray, 5-11, S, Omaha Skutt, Arizona State
39. Elle Glock, 6-0, S, Wahoo, USC
70. Rylee Gray, 6-4, M, Elkhorn South, Nebraska
127. Addison Heidemann, 5-9, S, Diller-Odell, Iowa State
CLASS OF 2022
6. Bekka Allick, 6-3, M, Waverly, Nebraska
37. Mya Larson, 5-11, OH, Wahoo, Uncommitted
52. Skylar McCune, 5-8, L/OH, Gretna, Creighton
74. Abby Schomers, 6-0, S, Omaha Skutt, Uncommitted
79. Ellie Baumert, 6-1, S, Howells-Dodge, Texas Tech
103. Ava LeGrand, 6-0, S/RS, Papillion-La Vista South, Kansas State
131. Estella Zatechka, 5-9, L/DS, Elkhorn South, Missouri
CLASS OF 2023
20. Grace Heaney, 6-1, S/RS, Elkhorn North, Uncommitted
41. Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-1, OH, Bellevue West, Uncommitted
63. Karli Heidemann, 6-0, OH, Diller-Odell, Uncommitted
76. Stella Adeyemi, 5-9, OH, Papillion-La Vista South, Uncommitted
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!