Could this be one of Nebraska's most talented high school volleyball seasons?

All seven have given their verbal commitments to Division I schools, with Nebraska claiming three — Krause, Lauenstein and Rylee Gray. The other collegiate destinations are Creighton, Arizona State, USC and Iowa State.

There also are seven in-state players who made the Class of 2022 top recruit list and four who made the Class of 2023 list. The breakdown of the 18 players listed is seven from Class A, six from Class B, three from Class C and two from Class D.

“People are always telling me how impressed they are at the quality of play here in Nebraska," Saunders said. “I take a lot of pride in that."

Saunders said there are several reasons for the annual excellence.

“There obviously have been a lot of great players, but our collegiate programs have been great role models," she said. “And we have a lot of outstanding high school coaches who make these players even better."

Saunders said those coaches — many of whom have been at it for decades — also are willing to share information for the betterment of the sport as a whole.

“I share everything that I’ve got because I want everyone to be good," she said. “A lot of coaches have that same opinion."