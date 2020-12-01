 Skip to main content
COVID impacting Omaha metro high school basketball schedules
Omaha Marian’s girls and Omaha South’s boys will not open their basketball seasons as scheduled this week for COVID-19 reasons.

Marian was to have been in a four-team tournament with Grand Island, which the Crusaders were to host Thursday night, Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista. The Grand Island Independent reported that the event has become a round-robin with the remaining teams. Papio will visit Elkhorn South as scheduled Thursday at 7:15, with Grand Island playing at Elkhorn South on Friday and hosting Papio on Saturday.

Omaha South was to have hosted Omaha Bryan Thursday night in the eight-school OPS Jamboree. According to the Metro Conference website and confirmed by an OPS spokesperson, the game is cancelled. The Omaha Burke-Omaha Benson boys game also was scheduled for South on Thursday. A new schedule will be issued Wednesday.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

