COVID impacting Omaha metro high school basketball schedules

Omaha Marian’s girls and Omaha South’s boys will not open their basketball seasons as scheduled this week for COVID-19 reasons.

Marian was to have been in a four-team tournament with Grand Island, which the Crusaders were to host Thursday night, Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista. The Grand Island Independent reported that the event has become a round-robin with the remaining teams. Papio will visit Elkhorn South as scheduled Thursday at 7:15, with Grand Island playing at Elkhorn South on Friday and hosting Papio on Saturday.

Omaha South was to have hosted Omaha Bryan Thursday night in the eight-school OPS Jamboree. According to the Metro Conference website and confirmed by an OPS spokesperson, the game is cancelled. The Omaha Burke-Omaha Benson boys game also was scheduled for South on Thursday. A new schedule will be issued Wednesday.

