Creighton commit Norah Sis leads Papillion-La Vista to win over Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest pulled off the biggest upset Saturday at the Weston Invitational but came up just short in the final.
Creighton recruit Norah Sis smashed 22 kills to lead Papillion-La Vista to a 22-25, 25-11, 25-21 championship victory over the Silver Hawks. Southwest had posted a semifinal win over previously unbeaten Omaha Skutt, ranked No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 1 nationally by two websites.
“They’re a good team and we knew they’d present a challenge in the final," Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “It came down to some key points in that last set and we were able to capitalize here and there."
Papio, ranked No. 5 in Class A, defeated No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South 25-23, 25-17 in the semifinals. The No. 9 Silver Hawks shocked the SkyHawks in the other semifinal by posting a 25-20, 12-25, 25-18 win.
It was the first time this season that Skutt had dropped a set.
In the final, the host Monarchs led the first set 18-15 before Southwest rallied. The Silver Hawks got it tied at 19-19 and eventually captured the set on a kill by Shaylee Myers.
Papio dominated the second set and rolled to a 14-point win. Sis had six kills and a block to help Papio square the best-of-three match.
The final set was tied several times until a block and a kill by senior Morgan Hickey put the Monarchs ahead 19-17. Southwest coach Mark Novotny called a timeout, but his squad was unable to get it tied the rest of the way.
An ace by senior Logan Jeffus put Papio on top 23-20 and led Novotny to use his final timeout. The Monarchs won two of the final three points on kills by Sis to capture the title.
“We couldn’t control Norah," Novotny said. “She kind of took over."
Sis had 10 kills in that final set while Hickey had three kills, a block and an ace. Hickey’s younger sister Reagan, a freshman setter, dished out 37 assists in the match.
“We played with confidence, and I thought that made a big difference," Svehla said. “And it always helps having Norah in the front row."
Morgan Hickey and Jeffus each had seven kills for the Monarchs, who successfully defended their tournament title and moved to 12-7.
“That last set was back and forth, but we made some unforced errors," Novotny said. “Our girls were disappointed, but we showed a lot of growth in this tournament."
Myers paced the Silver Hawks with 12 kills while Liz Tomlin and Karli Symonsbergen each had six. Symonsbergen and Lauren Dirks combined for 30 assists.
“It was a good team victory for us," Svehla said. “They’re relentless on defense and I thought both teams played really hard."
Lincoln Southwest (9-6).........25 11 21
Papillion-La Vista (12-7)........22 25 25
LSW (kills-aces-blocks): Liz Tomlin 6-0-0, Lauren Dirks 2-0-0, Carly Coen 4-0-1, Karli Symonsbergen 6-1-1, Brinly Christensen 1-3-1, Shaylee Myers 12-0-2, Courtney Holsteen 5-0-1.
PLV: Norah Sis 22-0-2, Morgan Hickey 7-1-1, Samantha Riggs 0-2-0, Lily Ziebarth 0-1-0, Logan Jeffus 7-1-2, Anna Sis 2-0-0, Karli Ahlers 3-0-1, Reagan Hickey 0-1-0.
Set assists: LSW 33 (Dirks 16, Symonsbergen 14, Tomlin 3); PLV 39 (R. Hickey 37, Riggs 2).
