Creighton commit Norah Sis leads Papillion-La Vista to win over Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest pulled off the biggest upset Saturday at the Weston Invitational but came up just short in the final.

Creighton recruit Norah Sis smashed 22 kills to lead Papillion-La Vista to a 22-25, 25-11, 25-21 championship victory over the Silver Hawks. Southwest had posted a semifinal win over previously unbeaten Omaha Skutt, ranked No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 1 nationally by two websites.

“They’re a good team and we knew they’d present a challenge in the final," Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “It came down to some key points in that last set and we were able to capitalize here and there."

Papio, ranked No. 5 in Class A, defeated No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South 25-23, 25-17 in the semifinals. The No. 9 Silver Hawks shocked the SkyHawks in the other semifinal by posting a 25-20, 12-25, 25-18 win.

It was the first time this season that Skutt had dropped a set.

In the final, the host Monarchs led the first set 18-15 before Southwest rallied. The Silver Hawks got it tied at 19-19 and eventually captured the set on a kill by Shaylee Myers.

Papio dominated the second set and rolled to a 14-point win. Sis had six kills and a block to help Papio square the best-of-three match.