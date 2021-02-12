Creighton High sophomore John Mitchell III scores 61 points in win over Plainview

After missing Tuesday’s home game with a sore knee, Creighton sophomore John Mitchell III lit up the Plainview gym Friday for 61 points — tying for eighth on the state’s single-game scoring chart. The guard had 47 of the Bulldogs’ 50 points in the first half as they won 79-52.

He made 26 field goals, including six 3-pointers before halftime, and was 3-of-6 at the line. It’s the first 60-point game in the state since Jesse Carr of Ainsworth had 68 in 2005.

It’s the second scoring blitz of the week. Monday, Isaac Traudt of Grand Island tied the Class A record with 57 points in an overtime win at Norfolk.

Nebraska's single-game scoring chart

1, 102, Ed Vondra, Brainard, 1922

2, 79, Forrest Francis, Royal, 1957

3, 69, Milt Enevoldsen, Dannebrog, 1960

4, 68, Jesse Carr, Ainsworth, 2005

5, 65, Larry Wattjes, DeWitt, 1964

T6, 62, Jack Hallstrom, Avoca, 1945

T6, 62, Dave Glaser, Spalding, 1978

T8, 61, John Mitchell III, Creighton, 2020