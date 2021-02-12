Creighton High sophomore John Mitchell III scores 61 points in win over Plainview

After missing Tuesday’s home game with a sore knee, Creighton sophomore John Mitchell III lit up the Plainview gym Friday for 61 points — tying for eighth on the state’s single-game scoring chart. The guard had 47 of the Bulldogs’ 50 points in the first half as they won 79-52.
He made 26 field goals, including six 3-pointers before halftime, and was 3-of-6 at the line. It’s the first 60-point game in the state since Jesse Carr of Ainsworth had 68 in 2005.
It’s the second scoring blitz of the week. Monday, Isaac Traudt of Grand Island tied the Class A record with 57 points in an overtime win at Norfolk.
Nebraska's single-game scoring chart
1, 102, Ed Vondra, Brainard, 1922
2, 79, Forrest Francis, Royal, 1957
3, 69, Milt Enevoldsen, Dannebrog, 1960
4, 68, Jesse Carr, Ainsworth, 2005
5, 65, Larry Wattjes, DeWitt, 1964
T6, 62, Jack Hallstrom, Avoca, 1945
T6, 62, Dave Glaser, Spalding, 1978
T8, 61, John Mitchell III, Creighton, 2020
T8, 61, Bruce Chubick, West Holt, 1989
T8, 61, Ron Regier, Henderson, 1964
T8, 61, Rich Lang, Omaha St. Joseph, 1944
T8, 61, Bill Bruhn, Dawson, Verdon, 1976
T8, 61, Jeff Barta, Niobrara, 1975.