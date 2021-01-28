Creighton High's John Mitchell III sets sights on record that's stood more than 60 years

That, and the schoolhouse they’re redoing for their home. It’s the former Creighton grade school, which opened in 1937 and closed in the 1980s. The Mitchells bought it from international opera singer Markella Hatziano and concert pianist/composer Steven Larson, a Creighton native.

Tiffany said the schoolhouse was why they picked Creighton. “We were looking for houses around here and that one popped up. We always wanted to renovate a schoolhouse since we’ve been in real estate with rental apartments.”

Their property includes the school gym that has a 50-by-75-foot basketball court. The floor was raised at some point and while they have a basket in there, Tiffany said, “you can really get about a 3-point shot in before you hit the ceiling. So it’s functional and you can use it, but it’s not finished yet.”

Creighton’s basketball history is scant. The Bulldogs went to an all-comers state tournament in 1920 and won their way to Lincoln as district champions in 1929 and 1987. None won its first game at state.