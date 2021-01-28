Creighton High's John Mitchell III sets sights on record that's stood more than 60 years

CREIGHTON, Neb. — Like Mom, John Mitchell III is a 1,000-point scorer in high school basketball.
But Mom, the former Tiffany Volk of Battle Creek fame, took a bit longer to reach the milestone.
“I was a senior,” she said. Her oldest child is there as a sophomore.
There have been two other sophomores to get to 1,000 points and only the state’s all-time scoring leader, Bill Holliday of Wilsonville, got there by midseason. It makes it possible that in 2023, Mitchell tops Holliday’s record 2,748 points that has stood since 1960.
Holliday had 1,328 points after his sophomore year. Averaging 34.4 points through 14 games, the 6-foot-1 Mitchell could better that if Creighton makes runs in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament and the postseason.
Last Friday, Mitchell tied the school record with 53 points in a 78-48 win at Elkhorn Valley as Class D-1 Creighton improved to 11-3.
“The guys on the team know he needs to score,” Creighton coach Ryon Nilson said. “They respect that and I don’t think there’s a single one who’s jealous that he’s scoring points or worried about their totals. They want to embrace him. They want success as well.”
Mitchell started last year in an otherwise all-senior lineup and scored 575 points in 24 games (24.0 avg.). The 575 points appear to be a freshman state record.
This season, he’s the veteran. The team captain.
“Last year I wasn’t super confident myself leading the team, but this year is different,” he said.
He’s maturing. On the night he scored his 1,000th point, Creighton was absorbing a 74-49 home loss to now-C-2 No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic while Mitchell sometimes was drawing triple teams.
“Mentally, last year I probably would have quit halfway through this game because we’re just getting trounced,” he said, “but I feel like I’m starting to try hard the full game and not give up even though we’re down 30.”
He wants to improve as a 3-point shooter, too. Hustle more on defense.
“Sometimes I get tired and then get a little lazy. Got to be 100% full time,” he said.
While he’s at a small school, Mitchell plays for the Lincoln Supreme AAU team and has seen some of the better players in the state on the summer circuit.
Which one sets the bar for him? Hunter Sallis from Millard North.
“I’m going to be better than him. By the time I’m older,” Mitchell said with a laugh.
The Mitchell family came to Creighton in the middle of John’s eighth-grade year from Rochester, Minnesota. Tiffany met John Mitchell Jr. at UNO, where she was playing basketball — she later transferred to Peru State and played two years there. John Jr. was a Maverick wrestler.
The Mitchells also have a daughter, Makayla, who’s starting for Creighton as a freshman.
Tiffany is a computer programmer who can work at home. John Jr. is a sergeant with the Rochester Police Department. With grandparents nearby, the Mitchells moved back to Nebraska. John Jr. has a four-days-on, four-days-off schedule with retirement not far away that allows him to blend work and family with an interstate commute.
“I guess we wanted to change and then we decided to come back,” Tiffany said. “Home is what it really boiled down to.”
That, and the schoolhouse they’re redoing for their home. It’s the former Creighton grade school, which opened in 1937 and closed in the 1980s. The Mitchells bought it from international opera singer Markella Hatziano and concert pianist/composer Steven Larson, a Creighton native.
Tiffany said the schoolhouse was why they picked Creighton. “We were looking for houses around here and that one popped up. We always wanted to renovate a schoolhouse since we’ve been in real estate with rental apartments.”
Their property includes the school gym that has a 50-by-75-foot basketball court. The floor was raised at some point and while they have a basket in there, Tiffany said, “you can really get about a 3-point shot in before you hit the ceiling. So it’s functional and you can use it, but it’s not finished yet.”
Creighton’s basketball history is scant. The Bulldogs went to an all-comers state tournament in 1920 and won their way to Lincoln as district champions in 1929 and 1987. None won its first game at state.
“We want to get our whole team there and we want to make sure John Mitchell gets there with us,” Nilson said. “In the next three years we have an opportunity to get there consistently and win games. From a team standpoint, that’s where we want to get and we want to give him that opportunity to get some extra exposure.”
Past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis