Creighton Prep and Westside win team swimming and diving titles at Burke Invitational

Omaha Creighton Prep (boys) and Omaha Westside (girls) won the team titles at the 33rd Omaha Burke Swimming and Diving Invitational.

The Junior Jays won all three relays and five of the eight individual events on the way to posting a score of 431.5 points. Elkhorn edged Omaha Westside 233-182 for second place in the eight-team event.

Missouri commit John Watson was on two of Prep’s winning relays and won the 100 backstroke in 52.14 seconds. Omaha Burke junior Jaden Pospishil won two individual events — the 50 freestyle (22.53) and 100 butterfly (51.73).

Westside outscored defending champion Omaha Marian 316-283 for the girls team championship. Three swimmers each won a pair of individual events: Omaha Duchesne’s Lia Murray (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Marian's Josie Hood (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Westside’s Natalie Harris (200 and 500 freestyles).

Boys

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 431.5, Elkhorn 233, Omaha Westside 182, Omaha Burke 147, Omaha Central 110.5, Bellevue West 80, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 57, Gretna 42.

Event winners