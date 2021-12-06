Creighton Prep and Westside win team swimming and diving titles at Burke Invitational

Omaha Creighton Prep (boys) and Omaha Westside (girls) won the team titles at the 33rd Omaha Burke Swimming and Diving Invitational.
The Junior Jays won all three relays and five of the eight individual events on the way to posting a score of 431.5 points. Elkhorn edged Omaha Westside 233-182 for second place in the eight-team event.
Missouri commit John Watson was on two of Prep’s winning relays and won the 100 backstroke in 52.14 seconds. Omaha Burke junior Jaden Pospishil won two individual events — the 50 freestyle (22.53) and 100 butterfly (51.73).
Westside outscored defending champion Omaha Marian 316-283 for the girls team championship. Three swimmers each won a pair of individual events: Omaha Duchesne’s Lia Murray (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Marian's Josie Hood (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Westside’s Natalie Harris (200 and 500 freestyles).
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 431.5, Elkhorn 233, Omaha Westside 182, Omaha Burke 147, Omaha Central 110.5, Bellevue West 80, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 57, Gretna 42.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (William Clark, John Watson, Henry Dvorak, TJ Nissen), 1:37.30. 200 freestyle: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 1:46.45. 200 individual medley: Dray Beber, Prep, 1:59.27. 50 freestyle: Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 22.53. 1-meter diving: Zach Shaddy, BW, 410.40 points. 100 butterfly: Pospishil, 51.73. 100 freestyle: Liam O’Hanlon, Prep, 49.61. 500 freestyle: Nate Finnegan, Prep, 4:53.34. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Beber, Connor Liekhus, Nissen, Max Twit), 1:28.68. 100 backstroke: Watson, 52.14. 100 breaststroke: Ren Kitko, Prep, 1:01.83. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Watson, Ben Militti, Liekhus, Beber), 3:14.26.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 316, Omaha Marian 283, Omaha Burke 195, Elkhorn 173, Omaha Central 132, Omaha Duchesne 101, Bellevue West 72, Gretna 57, Omaha Skutt 22.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Lauren Mendlick, Easton Glandt, Josie Hood, Molly Von Seggern), 1:49.72. 200 freestyle: Natalie Harris, 2:00.08. 200 individual medley: Glandt, 2:12.76. 50 freestyle: Hood, 24.46. 1-meter diving: Nettie Knapton, Marian, 397.10 points. 100 butterfly: Hood, 58.12. 100 freestyle: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 55.55. 500 freestyle: Harris, 5:29.46. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Molly Von Seggern, Katy Foley, Skylar McGarry, Hood), 1:40.44. 100 backstroke: Murray, 58.80. 100 breaststroke: Carly Kendeigh, Burke, 1:08.69. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (Piper Hagen, Elaina Kratky, Makenzie Wilkins, Harris), 3:42.30.