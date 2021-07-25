 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton Prep, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke advance in state American Legion tourney
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Creighton Prep, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke advance in state American Legion tourney

Creighton Prep legion

Will Volenec delivers a pitch Sunday for the American Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep. Volenec got the win as the Junior Jays rallied for an 8-5 victory.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally past JC Brager 8-5 on Sunday in a winners bracket game of the American Legion state tournament.

The Junior Jays (31-15) took advantage of three walks and two errors in the inning, scoring six runs on two hits. Sam Ryberg had a two-run single, and Coby Hatcher added a two-run sacrifice bunt.

The Knights (31-12) scored three runs in the first inning. Connor Wilken had a two-run single, and Ethan Steer added an RBI single.

​The Junior Jays advance to a 7 p.m. Monday game.

The Knights will play Bellevue West in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Bellevue West 9, Omaha Westside 7

DC Electric (Bellevue West) stayed alive Sunday at the American Legion state baseball tournament with a 9-7 win over KB Mechanical Services (Omaha Westside).

The Thunderbirds led 9-0 entering the final inning and held on, moving their record to 50-3 this summer. DC Electric was upset in Saturday's first round by Gretna.

​The loss ended the season for the host Warriors.

Omaha Burke 9, Hastings 3 

Prime Time Sports (Omaha Burke) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 9-3 on Sunday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The win staved off elimination for the Bulldogs, who advance to play at 4 p.m. Monday at Omaha Westside.

The loss eliminated Hastings, which will host the Mid-South Regional Aug. 4-8 at Duncan Field.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert