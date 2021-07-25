Creighton Prep, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke advance in state American Legion tourney

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally past JC Brager 8-5 on Sunday in a winners bracket game of the American Legion state tournament.

The Junior Jays (31-15) took advantage of three walks and two errors in the inning, scoring six runs on two hits. Sam Ryberg had a two-run single, and Coby Hatcher added a two-run sacrifice bunt.

The Knights (31-12) scored three runs in the first inning. Connor Wilken had a two-run single, and Ethan Steer added an RBI single.

​The Junior Jays advance to a 7 p.m. Monday game.

The Knights will play Bellevue West in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Bellevue West 9, Omaha Westside 7

DC Electric (Bellevue West) stayed alive Sunday at the American Legion state baseball tournament with a 9-7 win over KB Mechanical Services (Omaha Westside).

The Thunderbirds led 9-0 entering the final inning and held on, moving their record to 50-3 this summer. DC Electric was upset in Saturday's first round by Gretna.

​The loss ended the season for the host Warriors.

Omaha Burke 9, Hastings 3