Creighton Prep boys, Elkhorn girls win swimming team titles at Burke Invitational

While some of December’s bigger swimming meets already have been called off because of coronavirus concerns, Omaha Burke and the other participants in Saturday’s 32nd annual Burke Invitational showed that these meets can be safely and successfully conducted.
Seven boys and nine girls teams, along with divers from Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, took part in the traditional first big meet of the season.
All schools but Omaha Westside competed at the Burke Natatorium; the Warriors swam their races in their home pool and submitted those times to be compared to the others for placement.
The Westside girls won five individual events and the 200 freestyle relay while finishing third with 243 points behind the Elkhorn Swim Team (298) and Omaha Marian (250). Natalie Harris won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, while Westside teammate Logan Kuehne won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Olivia Elbert was the other Westside winner, touching first in 1:10.61 in the 100 breaststroke.
Omaha Creighton Prep successfully defended its boys team title with a 394-304 win over runner-up Elkhorn. Westside’s Kaden Guzman was the lone double individual gold medalist, taking the 50 free in 22.54 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.91.
There was plenty of time between the two meets. The girls competition began at 9 a.m., and the boys meet began at 4 p.m. The Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays, scheduled for Dec. 12, have been canceled, as has the Dec. 19 Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
The Elkhorn Invitational still is scheduled to be conducted Dec. 19 at the Common Ground pool.
Results
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 394, Elkhorn 304, Omaha Burke 134, Omaha Westside 115, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 100, Bellevue West 93, Gretna 65, Papillion-La Vista 16.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Ben Militti, Dray Beber, TJ Nissen), 1:42.53. 200 freestyle: Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:47.92. 200 individual medley: Josh Uehling, Elkhorn, 2:04.06. 50 freestyle: Kaden Guzman, Westside, 22.54. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV, 434.10 points. 100 butterfly: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 53.26. 100 freestyle: Grant Waszak, Elkhorn, 50.90. 500 freestyle: Luke Muse, Prep, 4:54.84. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Ryan Mayo, Uehling, Jacob Horner, Waszak), 1:30.46. 100 backstroke: Ravnsborg, 55.16. 100 breaststroke: Guzman, 1:00.91. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Horner, Blake Forsberg, Mayo, Greg Wehbe), 3:18.94.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Elkhorn 298, Omaha Marian 250, Omaha Westside 243, Omaha Burke 194, Bellevue West 99, Omaha Duchesne 95, Gretna 80, Omaha Skutt 32, Omaha Brownell Talbot 11, Papillion-La Vista 7.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Burke (Maris Grabill, Gabrielle Nielsen, Wesley Hill, Carly Kendeigh), 1:58.16. 200 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 2:03.45. 200 individual medley: Grace Clark, Marian, 2:20.31. 50 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.59. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 501.25 points. 100 butterfly: Reagan Yelick, Elkhorn, 1:00.10. 100 freestyle: Kuehne, 54.89. 500 freestyle: Harris, 5:29.02. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (names not available), 1:45.67. 100 backstroke: Grabill, 1:03.75. 100 breaststroke: Olivia Elbert, Westside, 1:10.61. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Jess Brusnahan, Clark, Casey Brattain, Lauren Mendlick), 3:51.23.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports