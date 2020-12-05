Creighton Prep boys, Elkhorn girls win swimming team titles at Burke Invitational

While some of December’s bigger swimming meets already have been called off because of coronavirus concerns, Omaha Burke and the other participants in Saturday’s 32nd annual Burke Invitational showed that these meets can be safely and successfully conducted.

Seven boys and nine girls teams, along with divers from Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, took part in the traditional first big meet of the season.

All schools but Omaha Westside competed at the Burke Natatorium; the Warriors swam their races in their home pool and submitted those times to be compared to the others for placement.

The Westside girls won five individual events and the 200 freestyle relay while finishing third with 243 points behind the Elkhorn Swim Team (298) and Omaha Marian (250). Natalie Harris won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, while Westside teammate Logan Kuehne won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Olivia Elbert was the other Westside winner, touching first in 1:10.61 in the 100 breaststroke.

Omaha Creighton Prep successfully defended its boys team title with a 394-304 win over runner-up Elkhorn. Westside’s Kaden Guzman was the lone double individual gold medalist, taking the 50 free in 22.54 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.91.