Creighton Prep boys, Elkhorn girls win team titles at Elkhorn Fete' Fling

Omaha Creighton Prep and the Elkhorn girls won team titles at Saturday’s Elkhorn Fete’ Fling, the final invitational of the swimming season before the postseason begins Feb. 12 with the four conference championship meets.

Prep outscored the Elkhorn boys 644.5-545. Elkhorn won five individual events and two relays, including a meet record in the 200-yard freestyle when Greg Wehbe, Blake Forsberg, Jacob Horner and Ryan Mayo touched first in 1:26.18.

Junior Jays junior John Watson set a meet record in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 4:36.29, a swim that is No. 2 on the season leaders list.

Elkhorn outscored runner-up Grand Island 526-324 to win the girls team title at Common Ground. The lone meet record was the 57.42 swum by Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray to win the 100 backstroke.

Prep coach Tom Beck said the Junior Jays are bouncing back nicely after struggling with COVID concerns earlier in January. Before a Jan. 11 dual with Millard West, 31 Prep swimmers were set to compete.