Creighton Prep boys, Elkhorn girls win team titles at Elkhorn Fete' Fling

Omaha Creighton Prep and the Elkhorn girls won team titles at Saturday’s Elkhorn Fete’ Fling, the final invitational of the swimming season before the postseason begins Feb. 12 with the four conference championship meets.
Prep outscored the Elkhorn boys 644.5-545. Elkhorn won five individual events and two relays, including a meet record in the 200-yard freestyle when Greg Wehbe, Blake Forsberg, Jacob Horner and Ryan Mayo touched first in 1:26.18.
Junior Jays junior John Watson set a meet record in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 4:36.29, a swim that is No. 2 on the season leaders list.
Elkhorn outscored runner-up Grand Island 526-324 to win the girls team title at Common Ground. The lone meet record was the 57.42 swum by Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray to win the 100 backstroke.
Prep coach Tom Beck said the Junior Jays are bouncing back nicely after struggling with COVID concerns earlier in January. Before a Jan. 11 dual with Millard West, 31 Prep swimmers were set to compete.
After testing done that done that day, Prep was down to 11 competitors. The Junior Jays had a full contingent on hand for the Fete’ Fling, though there’s still work to be done before the state meet in Lincoln begins Feb. 25.
“We lost a pretty big chunk of the team during that quarantine period,” Beck said. “We have quite a few guys who are working their way back. Watson’s 500 was really good.
“Henry Dvorak has been a good surprise. He’s getting himself in position to help us on relays as well as individually. Dray Beber and Connor Liekhus had good days and are getting back to good form.”
Beck said the Junior Jays are close to having at least 20 swimmers qualify for state, with a chance of getting one or two more qualified “if things fall right.”
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 644.5, Elkhorn 545, Grand Island 223.5, Lincoln Pius X 213, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 197, Fremont 135, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 107, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 68, Gretna 68, South Sioux City 32, Ralston/Omaha Gross 6.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Henry Dvorak, Gavin Brown, John Watson, TJ Nissen), 1:38.56. 200 freestyle: YuAng Zhu, Skutt/EMM, 1:46.45. 200 individual medley: Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 1:59.08. 50 freestyle: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 21.91. 1-meter diving: Paul Mathews, Prep, 468.70 points. 100 butterfly: Horner, 52.57. 100 freestyle: Mayo, 47.85. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:36.29 (meet record). 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Greg Wehbe, Blake Forsberg, Horner, Mayo), 1:26.18 (meet record). 100 backstroke: Matt Uehling, Elkhorn, 55.09. 100 breaststroke: Luke Dankert, GI, 58.89. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Wehbe, Mayo, Forsberg, Horner), 3:11.70.
Girls
Team scoring: Elkhorn 526, Grand Island 324, Fremont 314.5, Omaha Duchesne 267, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 190.5, Gretna 175, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 174, Lincoln Pius X 135.5, Omaha Skutt 114, Ralston/Omaha Gross 94.5.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Grand Island (Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson, Ashlyn Muhlbach, Kate Novinski), 1:53.13. 200 freestyle: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 2:00.18. 200 individual medley: Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 2:13.68. 50 freestyle: Karly Rease, Elkhorn, 24.83. 1-meter diving: Sally McClellan, BTCMR, 414.95 points. 100 butterfly: Natalie Elder, Elkhorn, 59.66. 100 freestyle: Rease, 54.56. 500 freestyle: Julia Lehr, Elkhorn, 5:25.60. 200 freestyle relay: Fremont (Karsen Jesse, Grace Blick, Elisabeth Meyer, Lucy Dillon), 1:40.45. 100 backstroke: Murray, 57.42 (meet record). 100 breaststroke: Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:08.00. 400 freestyle: Elkhorn (Avery Waszak, Rease, Peter, Elder), 3:43.43.