Creighton Prep defeats Omaha Skutt at the St. Ignatius Cup

Twos may have been wild Saturday for Omaha Creighton Prep, but it’ll need to top a king its next time out.

A second goal in the second half of its second game was the difference in the Top 10 No. 3 Junior Jays’ 2-1 win over Omaha Skutt, Class B’s top team.

It sets up a Monday night showdown between Prep and two-time defending Class A champion Omaha South, with both sides of the state’s top rivalry entering unbeaten.

“I can’t wait,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said.

His team erased a halftime deficit and won the de facto title match of the St. Ignatius Cup behind a pair of goals from forward Simon Metcalf.

The senior leveled things in the 62nd minute, heading in a perfect set piece from Nic Ostapowicz. Metcalf’s winner came just over seven minutes later as he came sliding in on the back post to clean up a loose ball that had gotten through the legs of Skutt keeper Morgan Finkenbinder.

“I think when pride is challenged, and ego is on the line ... it certainly pushed them to reach a little deeper,” Hoover said. “I was impressed with our response. I’m even more proud of how they handled it.”

It was the second time in its first four matches of the season that Prep has trailed going to the final 20 minutes.

They were in that position Saturday thanks to a highlight reel free kick off of the right foot of SkyHawk defender Noah Boyd.

The junior’s bender from just outside the box on an angle from the left side tucked perfectly into the upper right corner and gave Skutt a lead 15 minutes in.

But much like their season-opener, a 2-1 win over Omaha Central, the Junior Jays struck for a late pair to swing things.

“We have a lot of athletes on our team,” Hoover said. “And they’re just competitors. When you tap into that energy, good things can happen.”

The loss drops defending Class B champion Skutt to 1-3 through the first two weekends of the season, with losses to Prep, Class A No. 4 Gretna and a Lexington team ranked second in Class B.

While it’s been tough out of the gate, SkyHawks coach Justin Zabawa said matches like Saturday’s will help down the line.

“These are definitely games that we get better from, games that we learn from,” Zabawa said. “The second half, for a long time, we played not to lose. And once we got scored on and then were playing to win again, I thought we got better that way. We learned a lot about our team today in terms of that. We have to play to win, not to not lose.”

Both teams beat Class B No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael in matches earlier in the day — Prep winning 8-0, Skutt winning 4-0.

Omaha Skutt (1-3)..........................1 0—1

At Omaha Creighton Prep (4-0).......0 2—2

GOALS: OS, Noah Boyd; OCP, Simon Metcalf 2.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.