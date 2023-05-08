The latest installment in a rivalry reboot has Omaha Creighton Prep one step closer to a state title.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays scored three times in the span of 15 minutes, enough offense for a 4-2 win over seventh-ranked Omaha South in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was the ninth time since 2010 that the two teams have met at the state tournament, with Prep now holding a 5-4 advantage in those matches.

The victory also puts Prep into Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against second-ranked Lincoln Southwest, a 2-1 overtime winner in a match earlier in the night. Southwest won 3-1 when the teams met in late March.

The Junior Jays will have their shot at revenge thanks to an attack that fired both early and late in the opening half.

Owen Glogowski cleaned up a loose ball in the box in the fifth minute, opening the scoring for the Junior Jays.

South was game, though, equalizing five minutes later Angel Anguiano went through the legs of Prep keeper Payton Travis for the first of his two on the night.

The teams played fairly evenly for the next 25 minutes before a finishing kick by the Junior Jays set them up before the break.

Brady Bragg converted a penalty in the 36th minute, putting a perfectly-placed strike into the upper right corner for his team-leading 11th of the year.

The lead would grow less than three minutes later on some fancy footwork from Jacob Hove. The senior forward took a ball near the six, stopped and started to clear a bit of room in a tight area, then put just enough loft on a shot past Israel Zubia for a 3-1 Prep lead.

Max Matthies got in on the fun in the 50th minute, finishing a run up the left seam with a back post strike that was just outside the diving attempt of Zubia.

Anguiano scored his team-leading 19th of the season in the 63rd minute, just moments after having a penalty stopped by Travis.

Prep and Southwest met in the 2021 semifinals, with the latter coming away with a 1-0 victory.

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 1