Creighton Prep defeats Omaha Westside to give coach Luedtke school-record 342nd career win
BASKETBALL

Creighton Prep defeats Omaha Westside to give coach Luedtke school-record 342nd career win

Third-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep (13-1), behind 13 points from Brandon Buckley, beat No. 8 Omaha Westside 62-39 to give coach Josh Luedtke his school-record 342nd career victory.

Luedtke topped the 341 by Brother Mike Wilmot, now in retirement in Milwaukee.

Reggie Thomas, on four treys, led Westside (9-4) with 12 points.

