Creighton Prep football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID-19
A football player at Omaha Creighton Prep has tested positive for the coronavirus and the varsity and junior varsity football teams are in a two-week quarantine.

Creighton Prep said through a notice to parents and later in a press release Saturday that all activities for the varsity and JV teams are suspended for now.

The varsity game scheduled for Thursday against Bellevue West has been canceled, the school said. The junior varsity game against Millard North scheduled for Sept. 12 also has been canceled.

The school said that all players on those squads and their coaches had enough contact with the player to require a self-quarantine. The press release thanked the Douglas County Health Department and the Creighton Prep nurse, Katie Corrigan, “for their thorough and efficient investigation.”

The school’s athletic director, Dan Schinzel, said: “Our primary goal is to create a safe environment for our student-athletes when they practice and compete.”

Freshman and reserve (sophomore) football teams, the school said, will not be affected.

» This story is developing.

