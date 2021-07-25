Creighton Prep, Gretna, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke advance in state legion tourney

A seventh-inning rally and a strong effort by senior pitcher Will Volenec led to victory Sunday for the American Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep.
Five Points Bank (Prep) scored six runs in the final inning to rally past JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 8-5 at the Class A Legion state tournament. The victory keeps the Junior Jays in the winners bracket of the double-elimination event at Omaha Westside.
"We caught some breaks in the seventh," Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said. "We executed a couple of things and were able to score some crucial runs."
The winning pitcher was Volenec, who survived a shaky first to last 6 2/3 innings in the heat. He reached his 105-pitch limit, and reliever Jack Thiele came on to get the final out.
"Will is a horse," Mooney said. "He wasn't sharp in that first inning, but he hung in there and did a nice job."
Volenec surrendered three first-inning runs to the Knights, who tacked on two more runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. But after the Junior Jays' leadoff batter was retired in the seventh, Prep worked its comeback magic.
The Junior Jays scored six on just two hits. They took advantage of three walks and two infield errors before Sam Ryberg's two-run single and Coby Hatcher's two-run sacrifice bunt.
"We played six really good innings and one bad one," JC Brager coach Montana Jones said. "Against a good team like Prep, you've got to make the plays."
Then it was up to Volenec to close it out. He struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh before reaching his limit.
"I didn't have my stuff early in the game," Volenec said. "But I thought to myself that this could be the last game I pitch, so I needed to get it together."
The Knights drew a pair of two-out walks, but Thiele got Connor Pfundt to fly out to right fielder Andrew Butler to end the game.
Five Points Bank (32-14) advances to a 7 p.m. Monday winners bracket game while JC Brager (30-13) will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. against DC Electric (Bellevue West).
"Win and advance," Mooney said. "Hopefully we can keep it going."
Five Points Bank ... 100 001 6 -- 8 8 1
JC Brager ... 300 002 0 -- 5 8 1
W: Volenec. L: Steer. S: Thiele. 2B: JCB, Steer. 3B: JCB, Anderson.
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista South 2
Charles Thomas pitched six strong innings as the Dragons remained in the winners bracket.
He scattered 10 hits — all singles — while striking out two. He gave way to reliever Rusty Workman, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh.
"'Chuck T' has been good for us all season," coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "He mixed it up and threw a lot of strikes."
Thomas was also the beneficiary of some strong defense, particularly from right fielder Caden Boswell. He threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning and another runner at third in the fifth.
"Those were two huge plays," O'Flynn said. "They were trying to be aggressive, so you can't blame them for that."
Boswell, a member of the 2019 Gretna squad that finished as the Legion state runner-up, said the team was still riding the momentum of a 10-run win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in Saturday's opening round.
The Thunderbirds entered the tourney with a 49-2 record.
"We came in and felt like we had nothing to lose," Boswell said. "A win over a team that was 49-2 was big for us."
The Dragons grabbed the lead in the first on a two-run double by Wortman.
The Titans tied it with a pair of runs in the third, one scoring on an error and another coming home on a balk.
Gretna took the lead for good in the fifth on RBIs by Mick Huber and Caleb Schnell.
The 32-13 Dragons move on to play Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) in a 7 p.m. Monday game.
The Titans (32-10) will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. against Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke).
Papillion-La Vista South ... 002 000 0 -- 2 10 0
Gretna ... 200 020 x -- 4 9 1
W: Thomas. L: Curtis. 2B: G, Wortman, Silliman.
Bellevue West 9, Omaha Westside 7
DC Electric (Bellevue West) led 9-0 entering the final inning and held on, moving its record to 50-3 this summer. DC Electric was upset in Saturday's first round by Gretna.
Dane Toman had a no-hitter entering the final inning. He struck out seven to pick up the win.
The host Warriors sent 12 to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and brought the winning run to the plate, but the rally fell short.
The loss ended the season for KB (Omaha Westside).
DC Electric ... 050 004 0 -- 9 14 1
KB Building Services ... 000 000 7 -- 7 7 5
W: Toman. L: VanHill. 2B: DC, Madsen, Allen, Wright 2; KB, Leonard.
Omaha Burke 9, Hastings 3
A five-run sixth inning helped pave the way to victory for the Bulldogs, who staved off elimination.
Owen Kelley picked up the victory for Prime Time (Omaha Burke), which led 9-0 before Hastings scored three in the seventh.
The loss eliminated the Chiefs, but they will still be the host team for the Mid South Regional, which begins Aug. 4 at Duncan Field in Hastings.
Hastings FPB ... 000 000 3 -- 3 8 0
Prime Time ... 010 215 x -- 9 11 0
W: Kelley. L: Kalvelage. 2B: H, Kalvelage; PT, Nice.
