Creighton Prep, Gretna, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke advance in state legion tourney

He scattered 10 hits — all singles — while striking out two. He gave way to reliever Rusty Workman, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh.

"'Chuck T' has been good for us all season," coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "He mixed it up and threw a lot of strikes."

Thomas was also the beneficiary of some strong defense, particularly from right fielder Caden Boswell. He threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning and another runner at third in the fifth.

"Those were two huge plays," O'Flynn said. "They were trying to be aggressive, so you can't blame them for that."

Boswell, a member of the 2019 Gretna squad that finished as the Legion state runner-up, said the team was still riding the momentum of a 10-run win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in Saturday's opening round.

The Thunderbirds entered the tourney with a 49-2 record.

"We came in and felt like we had nothing to lose," Boswell said. "A win over a team that was 49-2 was big for us."

The Dragons grabbed the lead in the first on a two-run double by Wortman.

The Titans tied it with a pair of runs in the third, one scoring on an error and another coming home on a balk.