Creighton Prep hands Millard South first loss in Legion regional

A six-run first inning paved the way to victory Friday night for the American Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep.

Five Points Bank remained unbeaten at the Central Plains Regional with a 6-5 win over the 52's Patriots (Millard South). The Nebraska teams were the only two squads without a tourney loss after Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

After yielding a run in the top of the first, the Junior Jays went to work in the bottom of the inning. Nine batters stepped to the plate as four hits, two walks and an infield throwing error produced six runs.

Keegan Holmstrom had the big hit with a two-run double. Elliott Peterson, Grant Sommers and Sam Ryberg also had RBIs.

“We had some hits, got a few bunts down, took advantage of a few things and all of a sudden we had six runs,” Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said. “I thought maybe we’d get a few more.”

The Patriots spent the rest of the game chipping away at that deficit. They scored one in the third and one in the fifth before plating a pair in the sixth to make it 6-5.

Cam Kozeal had an RBI triple and Max Heard an RBI single to bring the 52's within a run.

Five Points Bank starter Louis Schneckenberger went five innings to get the win. He scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out three.

“Louie did a nice job,” Mooney said. “He kept throwing it in there and worked out of a couple jams.”

Peterson, who picked up the save, got the final out of the sixth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

Noah Findeis gave the Patriots five innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits and kept his team in the game.

It was the first tourney loss for the Patriots, who play Minnesota state champion St. Michael at noon Saturday in an elimination game. The Junior Jays play Minnesota runner-up Mankato at 4:30 p.m.

52's Patriots (38-12) ............. 101 012 0—5 10 2

Five Points Bank (38-11) ....... 600 000 x—6 6 2

W: Schneckenberger. L: Grady. 2B: FPB, Holmstrom. 3B: 52s, Kozeal.