Creighton Prep, Omaha Marian capture Metro Conference titles; Lincoln Southwest sweep HAC

Lincoln Southwest proved Saturday it’s ready to vigorously defend its state boys swimming championship from the first event of the Heartland Conference swimming and diving meet.
The Silver Hawks 200-yard medley relay quartet of Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Tommy Palmer posted a state record time of 1:30.61 to win the event at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet at the Fremont YMCA.
That time is also No. 1 on The World-Herald’s all-time charts and a HAC meet record. Southwest set the previous state and state meet record of 1:31.10 at the 2021 state meet.
Both the Southwest boys and girls successfully defended their HAC team titles. The Silver Hawks boys outscored runner-up Lincoln East 527-335. The Southwest girls also outscored the Spartans for their team title, posting a 519.5-351 victory over East and the other 10 schools.
Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian were the champions of the Metro Conference meet at Millard West. Prep debuted at No. 5 all-time in the 200 freestyle relay to lead the Junior Jays to a 407-344 victory over runner-up Omaha Westside. Elkhorn was third with 324 points.
Omaha Duchesne and Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael won the girls and boys titles, respectively, of the River Cities Conference meet at Ralston. The Hastings boys and the Beatrice co-op squad that also features swimmers from Norris, Fairbury and Freeman were the champions of the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet at the Hastings YMCA.
Mlinek and Palmer, who respectively are headed to Princeton and Arizona next season, continued to show they were serious about the task at hand by finishing 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with the two fastest times of the season.
After Palmer edged Mlinek in Friday’s prelims, both posted faster times in Saturday’s final. Mlinek touched first in 20.53, which allowed him to debut at No. 5 on the all-time chart. Palmer was just behind at 20.55; his career best of 20.04 is No. 2 all-time.
Palmer won the 100 freestyle in 45.33, just 0.16 seconds off his high school-best time of 45.17 at the 2020 state meet. Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke in 53.73.
Mlinek teamed with Schroeder, Aidin Kolb and Tyler Reida to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.72, which debuts this Silver Hawks team at No. 9 on the all-time chart.
Marian proved it’s prepared to make a run at a third consecutive state team title with a narrow 347-326 win over Westside. Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick and Josie Hood teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:46.39, which puts them at No. 9 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart.
Hood swept the distance freestyle races for the Crusaders, winning the 200 in 1:51.98 and the 500 in 5:06.46. That 200 time is the fastest in the state this season; Hood’s best 500 time of 5:05.48 from late December also leads the state.
Prep’s 200 free relay team of TJ Nissen, Dray Beber, Henry Dvorak and John Watson posted a season-best of 1:24.41 to earn that No. 5 all-time spot. Watson also won the 100 backstroke in 50.42, and Prep also won the 400 free relay when Ben Militti, Lucian Hadford, Nate Finnegan and William Clark) finished first in 3:09.41.
Millard North’s Kalvin Hahn solidified his hold on the No. 9 spot all-time in the 100 breaststroke by winning in 56.31, which was 0.24 seconds faster than his 56.55 from Friday’s prelims.
These four meets were the final competitions before the Feb. 24-26 state championship meet at the Devaney Center Natatorium in Lincoln.
Metro Conference
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 407, Omaha Westside 344, Elkhorn 324, Millard North 280, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 207.5, Omaha Central 123, Omaha Burke 118, Millard South 115, Bellevue West 102, Omaha North 84, Millard West 78.5, Bellevue East 51, Gretna 39, Omaha Benson 14, Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha South 8, Omaha Bryan 2.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Westside (Colin Davis, Kaden Guzman, Alexander Fitch, Nate Germonprez), 1:32.81 (No. 8 all-time). 200 freestyle: Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.99. 200 individual medley: Germonprez, 1:50.56. 50 freestyle: Nik Keuser, MS, 21.60. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 481.15 points. 100 butterfly: Germonprez, 48.95. 100 freestyle: Davis, 46.51. 500 freestyle: Jack Ellison, Westside, 4:40.36. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (TJ Nissen, Dray Beber, Henry Dvorak, John Watson), 1:24.41 (No. 5 all-time). 100 backstroke: Watson, 50.42. 100 breaststroke: Kalvin Hahn, MN, 56.31 (No. 9 all-time). 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Militti, Lucian Hadford, Nate Finnegan, William Clark), 3:09.41.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 347, Omaha Westside 326, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 263.5, Millard North 252.5, Elkhorn 239, Omaha Burke 199, Millard South 192, Omaha Central 139, Millard West 93, Bellevue West 64, Gretna 59, Omaha North 44, Omaha South 30, Bellevue East 12, Omaha Northwest 12.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:46.13 (No. 9 all-time). 200 freestyle: Hood, 1:51.98. 200 individual medley: Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:08.52. 50 freestyle: Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 24.03. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 467.85 points. 100 butterfly: Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 57.07. 100 freestyle: Madeline McLeay, MN, 52.91. 500 freestyle: Hood, 5:06.46. 200 freestyle relay: Papillion-La Vista/PLV South (Ford, Leah Erlbacher, Gracie Cunningham, Dendinger), 1:37.77. 100 backstroke: Foley, 57.95. 100 breaststroke: Ella Petrick, MN, 1:05.35. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Alaira Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.97.
River Cities Conference
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 382, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 237, South Sioux City 148, Ralston/Omaha Gross 125.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli (Walker Goebel, Will Sprakel, Noe Gaupp, Liam Garrigan), 1:48.28. 200 freestyle: YuAng Zhu, Skutt, 1:46.86. 200 individual medley: Goebel, 2:07.77. 50 freestyle: Xavier Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.35. 1-meter diving: Easton Crouse, Skutt/EMM, 331.05 points. 100 butterfly: Goebel, 55.03. 100 freestyle: Michael Johansen, Skutt, 48.96. 500 freestyle: William O’Donnell, R/G, 5:20.90. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (M. Johansen, X. Johansen, Caleb Courtney, Zhu), 1:29.30. 100 backstroke: M. Johansen, 1:00.83. 100 breaststroke: Zhu, 1:03.89. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt (M. Johansen, X. Johansen, Courtney, Zhu), 3:17.47.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Omaha Duchesne 443, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 255, Ralston/Omaha Gross 206, Omaha Skutt 189, South Sioux City 48.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli (Ingrid Nelson, Grace Swoboda, Grace Farrington, Laura Recker), 1:54.06. 200 freestyle: Hannah Knier, Skutt, 2:03.00. 200 individual medley: Farrington, 2:18.03. 50 freestyle: Lili Spady, R/G, 25.72. 1-meter diving: Sally McClellan, BTCMN, 414.65 points. 100 butterfly: Swoboda, 1:00.74. 100 freestyle: Lia Murray, 54.05. 500 freestyle: Knier, 5:30.10. 200 freestyle relay: Ralston/Omaha Gross (Sapdy, Angelina Orent, Olivia Persing, Maria Connealy), 1:45.00. 100 backstroke: Murray, 56.86. 100 breaststroke: Swoboda, 1:06.99. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Duchesne (Mila Van Belle, Essi Blazauskas, Murray, Elle Miles), 3:48.44.
Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference
BOYS
Team scoring: Hastings 317, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 225, North Platte 218, McCook 213, Scottsbluff/Gering 183.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman (Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen, Kade Snyder), 1:47.78. 200 freestyle: Isaiah Jacobsen, BNFF, 1:55.81. 200 individual medley: Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:14.95. 50 freestyle: Jacob Haase, Hastings, 23.19. 1-meter diving: Callum Olmer, BNFF, 331.30 points. 100 butterfly: Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 56.85. 100 freestyle: Haase, 50.98. 500 freestyle: Matthew Lauder, Hastings, 5:28.87. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Max Faris, Matthew Lauder, Carter Lipovsky, Haase), 1:36.35. 100 backstroke: Leibhart, 57.89. 100 breaststroke: Reed Mueller, BNFF, 1:06.12. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Faris, Lauder, Lipovsky, Haase), 3:34.62.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 347, Hastings 291.5, McCook 230, Scottsbluff/Gering 153.5, North Platte 136.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: McCook (Leah Spencer, Emma Graff, Alexis Tucker, Izzy Renner), 2:02.23. 200 freestyle: Tucker, 2:03.17. 200 individual medley: Kaitlyn Mousel, Hastings, 2:30.03. 200 freestyle: Alexis Tucker, McCook, 2:03.17. 50 freestyle: Abbey Fish, Hastings, 24.88. 1-meter diving: Ava Snyder, BNFF, 331.95 points. 100 butterfly: Tucker, 1:05.41. 100 freestyle: Fish, 54.40. 500 freestyle: Patricia Woolsey, S/G, 5:38.66. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Abby Lauder, Izzy Cerveny, Mousel, Fish), 1:42.25. 100 backstroke: Spencer, 1:01.99. 100 breaststroke: Mousel, 1:15.36. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Lauder, Cerveny, Mousel, Fish), 3:48.92.
Heartland Athletic Conference
BOYS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 527, Lincoln East 335, Kearney 278, Lincoln Pius X 244, Grand Island 196, Fremont 154, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 137, Lincoln Northeast 116, Lincoln High 92, Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln North Star 56, Columbus 29.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:30.61 (state record, No. 1 all-time, betters own 1:31.10, 2021). 200 freestyle: Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:43.70. 200 individual medley: Luke Dankert, GI, 1:54.15. 50 freestyle: Mlinek, 20.53. 1-meter diving: David Hatt, Pius X, 448.90 points. 100 butterfly: Neil, 51.51. 100 freestyle: Palmer, 45.33. 500 freestyle: Jadeon Carter, LE, 4:46.91. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Kolb, Tyler Reida), 1:24.72 (No. 9 all-time). 100 backstroke: Schroeder, 51.60. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 53.73. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Ashton Bailey, Kolb), 3:08.86.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 519.5, Lincoln East 351, Grand Island 231, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 215, Fremont 214.5, Lincoln Pius X 180, Lincoln Southeast 167, Lincoln Northeast 108, Kearney 102, Lincoln High 87, Lincoln North Star 44. Columbus 36.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic (Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Adeline Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:47.36. 200 freestyle: Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:54.74. 200 individual medley: Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:09.35. 50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 23.83. 1-meter diving: Eve Nelson, LSE, 413.45 points. 100 butterfly: Morales, 58.01. 100 freestyle: Livingston, 52.00. 500 freestyle: Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:12.17. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Ashlyn Penas, Avery Ryder, Morales), 1:37.68. 100 backstroke: Jacobs, 57.62. 100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.67. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Grace Lienemann, Morales, Ryder).