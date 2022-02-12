Creighton Prep, Omaha Marian capture Metro Conference titles; Lincoln Southwest sweep HAC

Mlinek and Palmer, who respectively are headed to Princeton and Arizona next season, continued to show they were serious about the task at hand by finishing 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with the two fastest times of the season.

After Palmer edged Mlinek in Friday’s prelims, both posted faster times in Saturday’s final. Mlinek touched first in 20.53, which allowed him to debut at No. 5 on the all-time chart. Palmer was just behind at 20.55; his career best of 20.04 is No. 2 all-time.

Palmer won the 100 freestyle in 45.33, just 0.16 seconds off his high school-best time of 45.17 at the 2020 state meet. Mlinek won the 100 breaststroke in 53.73.

Mlinek teamed with Schroeder, Aidin Kolb and Tyler Reida to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.72, which debuts this Silver Hawks team at No. 9 on the all-time chart.

Marian proved it’s prepared to make a run at a third consecutive state team title with a narrow 347-326 win over Westside. Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick and Josie Hood teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:46.39, which puts them at No. 9 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart.