Thomas Leiden strikes out eight as Omaha Creighton Prep rolls past Bennington

Thomas Leiden allowed three hits and struck out eight Friday to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to a 14-2 win over Bennington.
Zach Ryan and Keegan Holstein both homered for the host Junior Jays, who moved their record to 20-4.
The Class B Badgers fell to 11-5.
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep baseball hosts Bennington
Bennington's Owen Douglas pitches against Omaha Creighton Prep during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Thomas Lieden pitches against Bennington during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Parker Mooney slides into first base as Bennington's Ethan Nguyen attempts to catch a throw during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Seth Wempen catches a ball as Omaha Creighton Prep's Zach Ryan slides into second base during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's AJ Parrish catches a ball in the outfield against Omaha Creighton Prep during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Coby Hatcher is tagged out at third base by Bennington's Ben LeClair during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Keegan Bourg pitches against Omaha Creighton Prep during a game at Creighton Preparatory School on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
