BASEBALL

Thomas Leiden strikes out eight as Omaha Creighton Prep rolls past Bennington

  • Updated
Thomas Leiden allowed three hits and struck out eight Friday to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to a 14-2 win over Bennington.

Zach Ryan and Keegan Holstein both homered for the host Junior Jays, who moved their record to 20-4.

The Class B Badgers fell to 11-5.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

