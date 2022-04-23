Creighton Prep scores two early goals, holds on for win over Omaha Westside

Nothing about the latest top-five win for Omaha Creighton Prep was light and breezy Saturday.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays did their heavy lifting early, blowing out to a two-score lead less than eight minutes in before hanging on for dear life in a 2-1 victory over fourth-ranked Omaha Westside in the Kicks for a Cure event at Morrison Stadium.

A match played in gusty winds appropriately had its fair share of momentum shifts.

The first came in the fourth minute when Prep sophomore Jack Johnson got his head to a corner kick from Thomas Pisasale, tucking it near post for a quick lead.

The advantage would double five minutes later on a Junior Jay breakout, capped by Johnson finding Owen Glogowski in a dangerous position in the middle of the box. Glogowski’s one-touch flick found the back of the net and gave his team a 2-0 lead.

“We probably gave them way too much respect in the first 10-15 minutes,” Westside coach Mike Dean said. “We weren’t pressing, we weren’t making that extra effort. They won every 50-50 ball. And just when we were regaining possession, we were trying to transition way too fast, and playing direct, riskier balls just for something to get us in a groove.”

Westside found its footing after the early stagger, though. After narrowly missing on a handful of golden opportunities to cut into the deficit in the closing stages of the first half, Westside struck quickly after the break.

A crafty combination play to the right of goal ended with Jeremiah Hteh with the ball near the touch line just outside of the 6-yard box. Hteh slotted a ball back toward the middle, where junior forward Tristan Alvano was waiting to put it away just 93 seconds into the half.

The Warriors threatened to equalize on a few occasions over the final 20 minutes — with two Prep keepers making game-changing saves.

The first came in the 65th minute when starting keeper TJ Dervin was whistled for a foul of Westside’s Coehen Rusin in the box. Dervin was shown a yellow card, forcing him to the bench for the ensuing penalty kick.

Backup Josh Townley stepped in and promptly saved Alvano’s try on a diving stop to his left, keeping the Prep lead intact.

“That was a pretty cool thing to see,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said.

What was his advice to the senior Townley, who had seen limited time this season?

“It’s kind of a ‘it’s your moment, take advantage of it’ situation,” Hoover said.

Townley received a standing ovation from the Junior Jay crowd and was mobbed by teammates when Dervin checked back in.

Westside created danger again in the closing moments, missing just wide with 2½ minutes to play. The final Warrior try — a shot from the box that looked destined to level things — was kept out with a diving right hand from Dervin.

“He’s grown as a goalkeeper this season,” Hoover said of Dervin. “His best games are ahead of him.”

Hoover said the annual event, which raises money to help fight cancer with proceeds going to local cancer research, is one his team looks forward to each year.

“Our old friends — and oldest rivals — Westside ... it’s always going to have layers and layers of meaning,” Hoover said. “And then, of course, the impact of what Kicks for a Cure means. It’s an honor to play in this game.”

It was the fourth win this season for the Junior Jays in matches against opponents ranked in the top five at the time, a tally that includes a shootout victory over No. 1 Gretna last weekend.

Hoover described this Prep group, which lost two in a row before that win over Gretna, a “mercurial” bunch.

“They rise and fall according to their whim, their temper that day,” Hoover said. “I show up and wonder who they’ll be today, which is OK. I love it.”

Omaha Westside (10-4).....................0 1—1

At Omaha Creighton Prep (12-2).......2 0—2

Goals: OW, Tristan Alvano; OCP, Jack Johnson, Owen Glogowski.

Omaha Westside girls 5, Papillion-La Vista 0

Sydney Hagen had a hat trick, and the Warriors beat Class A No. 9 Papio in the girls portion of the Kicks for a Cure event.

Hagen scored once in the first half, then tallied a pair less than three minutes apart after the break. She had two goals all season before Saturday.

Fellow sophomore Addison Kasel also doubled her season goal total with a brace — one in each half — for the Warriors, who have won three of four entering Monday’s trip to sixth-ranked Lincoln Pius X.

Omaha Westside (7-5)......2 3—5

Papillion-La Vista (8-6).....0 0—0

Goals: OW, Sydney Hagen 3, Addison Kasel 2.

