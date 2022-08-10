Creighton Prep set to face two-time defending champion in American Legion World Series

The team from Omaha Creighton Prep faces an immediate challenge Thursday in its opening game at the American Legion World Series.

Five Points Bank will play two-time defending national champion Idaho Falls (Idaho) at 6:30 p.m. in Shelby, North Carolina. It will be the first of three round-robin games for the Junior Jays in the eight-team event.

“Nobody said this was going to be easy,” coach Pat Mooney said. “But we’re going to go give it our best shot.”

Five Points Bank qualified for the tourney for the first time since 2017 by defeating the 52s Patriots (Millard South) 7-4 on Sunday in the Central Plains Regional final. The Junior Jays made an impressive run in its previous trip to the Series, finishing as the national runners-up.

Mooney’s squad had lost earlier in the day to the Patriots, which forced that must-win final. Five Points Bank rallied from a four-run deficit with the help of pitcher Grant Wagner, who threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run relief.

Idaho Falls had its own close call while capturing the Northwest Regional. The squad lost to a team from Wyoming on the final day and also faced a must-win situation but prevailed 6-5 in nine innings.

The Bandits will be seeking their unprecedented third straight World Series title. A team hasn’t had that opportunity since Brooklawn (New Jersey) won consecutive titles in 2013-14.

Idaho Falls won its championships in 2019 and 2021. There was no official Legion postseason in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After Thursday’s opener, Five Points Bank will be idle Friday. The Junior Jays then will play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Midland (Michigan) and Sunday at 3 against Chesapeake (Virginia).

The eight Series squads are divided into two four-team divisions, the Stars and the Stripes. The top two in each division will advance to play in the semifinals Monday, with the championship game set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Junior Jays enter the tournament with a .371 batting average. Second baseman Parker Mooney, son of the head coach, leads the way with a .440 average.

Other players with averages higher than .400 are Coby Hatcher (.432), Wagner (.432), Jack Thiele (.431) and Jack Stessman (.412).

Thiele leads the team in RBIs with 44, followed by Grant Sommers (42) and Stessman (41). Mooney has driven in 36 while Coby Hatcher has 34 RBIs.

Among the pitchers, Louis Schneckenberger leads the way with seven wins. Wagner, Ryan Bauer and Robert O’Malley each have six while Thomas Leiden and Jamison Harris have won five.

The team ERA is 3.35, with Wagner posting the lowest number at 1.67.

Only one Nebraska team has ever won the Legion World Series – the 1939 McDevitts from Prep. Eighty-three years later, this version of the Junior Jays seeks to make it two.

Leading the Junior Jays will be Pat Mooney, who has guided Prep teams to the World Series five times – 2001, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

“It’s really cool for this team to get there,” he said. “We were in the final four in the spring and the state runner-up this summer, so these guys just keep battling.”

The Five Points Bank roster:

Ryan Bauer, Mitchell Collins, Jack Everett, Jamison Harris, Coby Hatcher, Grant Hatcher, Keegan Holmstrom, Thomas Leiden, Parker Mooney, Robert O’Malley, Elliott Peterson, Zach Ryan, Sam Ryberg, Louis Schneckenberger, Grant Sommers, Jack Stessman, Jack Thiele, Grant Wagner.

The World Series schedule:

Thursday (games online on ESPN3): Chesapeake (Virginia) vs. Midland (Michigan), 9 a.m.; Troy (Alabama) vs. Shrewsbury (Massachusetts), noon; League City (Texas) vs. Camden (South Carolina), 3 p.m.; Idaho Falls (Idaho) vs. Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep), 6:30.

Friday (ESPN3): Texas vs. Massachusetts, 3 p.m.; Alabama vs. South Carolina, 6.

Saturday (ESPN3): Virginia vs. Idaho, noon; Midland (Michigan) vs. Five Points Bank, 3 p.m.; Massachusetts vs. South Carolina, 6:30.

Sunday (ESPN3): Alabama vs. Texas, noon; Chesapeake (Virginia) vs. Five Points Bank, 3 p.m.; Michigan vs. Idaho, 6.

Monday (ESPNU): Semifinals at 3 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday (ESPNU): Championship, 6 p.m.