Creighton Prep soccer earns another close win, this time for the Metro title

Style points are for the birds, and the Junior Jays are winning.
Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep got a first-half goal and won another one-score match, this time a 1-0 result over tenth-ranked Millard North for the Metro Conference boys tournament title Monday night at Collin Stadium.
The fourth-straight victory gives the Junior Jays their longest win streak of the season and is their seventh win by a single score.
“They’re really coming together,” interim coach Steve Monzu said of his team.
Prep (8-3) found another way to win a close one, getting a first-half hustle goal from Simon Metcalf and limiting Millard North to one shot on goal for the entire match.
Monzu credited four starting sophomore defenders — Thomas Pisale, Owen Glogowski, Jacob Hove and Brenden Zuerlein — for being a rock in front of keeper Ian Krenzer.
“Those four really seemed to play well together from the start,” Monzu said. “They’ve had a connection.”
Metcalf gave Prep an early lead on a ball ahead and an individual effort. The junior flicked a ball past a defender in the attacking third, beat both his man and the keeper to it, and then sent a little looper in for the lone goal of the evening.
“It was just a great effort,” Monzu said.
From there, it was a lockdown performance by the Junior Jay defense. Although Monzu said that at times he felt like his team was “weathering” things, quality equalizing opportunities were few and far between for Millard North.
The best chance for the Mustangs came on a corner kick in the final 30 seconds. A ball that dropped to the ground in a scrum on the doorstep was poked high and over the goal.
“We had some glorious, glorious chances, and man, we just didn’t take advantage,” Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis said. “You’ve got to give Creighton Prep credit. Those boys know how to win, and they got it done.”
DeAngelis said his team didn’t handle the big stage as well as they would have hoped.
“I just felt the first eight minutes, ten minutes, we looked really nervous, and Creighton Prep made us pay,” he said. “That first ten minutes is going to bother me, and it’s going to bother the boys because when you watch the film, you’re going to see that we just made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes in that first ten.”
On its road to the title, Prep notched wins against seventh-ranked Millard West and previously unbeaten No. 1 Omaha South by matching 2-1 overtime scores, then took care of a Millard North team that had also beaten a pair of ranked teams to reach the final.