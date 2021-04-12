Creighton Prep soccer earns another close win, this time for the Metro title

From there, it was a lockdown performance by the Junior Jay defense. Although Monzu said that at times he felt like his team was “weathering” things, quality equalizing opportunities were few and far between for Millard North.

The best chance for the Mustangs came on a corner kick in the final 30 seconds. A ball that dropped to the ground in a scrum on the doorstep was poked high and over the goal.

“We had some glorious, glorious chances, and man, we just didn’t take advantage,” Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis said. “You’ve got to give Creighton Prep credit. Those boys know how to win, and they got it done.”

DeAngelis said his team didn’t handle the big stage as well as they would have hoped.

“I just felt the first eight minutes, ten minutes, we looked really nervous, and Creighton Prep made us pay,” he said. “That first ten minutes is going to bother me, and it’s going to bother the boys because when you watch the film, you’re going to see that we just made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes in that first ten.”