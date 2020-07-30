You are the owner of this article.
Creighton Prep team advances into championship of American Legion Metro tournament
BASEBALL

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 3-2 on Thursday night in a semifinal of the American Legion Metro tournament.

The victory boosts the Junior Jays into the championship game Friday at noon at Millard South. They will play the winner of Friday night's late semifinal between the teams from Omaha Westside and Millard South.

Five Points trailed 2-1 but went ahead with a two-run sixth inning. One run scored on a wild pitch and the other came home on a squeeze bunt by Parker Mooney.

All-Nebraska baseball through the years

