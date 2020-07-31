Creighton Prep tops Westside to win American Legion Metro tournament

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) defeated KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) 6-3 on Friday in the American Legion Metro tournament final.
The Junior Jays trailed 1-0 much of the game but scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Max Sanders belted a three-run homer in the final inning to break the game open.
Cole Payton had a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh for KB.
Robert O'Malley picked up the victory.
