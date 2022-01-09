Creighton Prep wins gold division of Minnesota swimming invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — Omaha Creighton Prep won two relays and had the top two finishers in the 500-yard freestyle Saturday to win the eight-team gold division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota.
The Junior Jays outscored runner-up Breck/Blake (Minn.) 650-567, with Edina (Minn.) finishing third with 512 points.
Junior Nate Finnegan won the 500 free in 4:45.19, with senior teammate Ben Militti not far behind in second place with his 4:48.53.
A quartet of juniors — William Clark, John Watson, Henry Dvorak and TJ Nissen — won the 200 medley relay in 1:33.91, which is just 0.65 seconds behind state leader Lincoln Southwest.
Nissen and Watson were joined by Dray Beber and Max Twit to win the 200 free relay in 1:25.59. That jumps Prep from third to first on the season leaders list, passing Elkhorn (1:27.47) and Southwest (1:27.51).
Prep’s top finishers in other events:
200 freestyle: 3, Militti, 1:45.18. 200 individual medley: 2, Watson, 1:51.18. 50 free: 5, Nissen, 22.10. 1-meter diving: 2, Paul Matthews, 380.00 points. 100 butterfly: 3, Clark, 52.20. 100 freestyle: 7, Connor Liekhus, 48.83. 100 backstroke: 4, Clark, 54.58. 100 breaststroke: 2, Watson, 56.85. 400 freestyle relay: 5, (Nissen, Liam O’Hanlon, Militti, Liekhus), 3:16.27.