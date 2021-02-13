Creighton Prep wins Metro swimming title; Four Heartland Conference swims make top 10 charts

Not only was Watson the only swimmer to set a meet record, but he also now owns the best 500 free time this season as Grand Island star Jonathan Novinski scratched from the Heartland meet in Fremont. Novinski’s best this season is 4:40.04, just 0.10 seconds behind Novinski.

The Harvard recruit, who set the state record of 4:32.04 as a sophomore at the 2019 state meet, also missed the Elkhorn Fete Fling and Omaha Westside Warrior Invitational the past two weeks in an effort to be in top shape for state.

“Overall it was a pretty good day,” Beck said. “We had some guys who were just too tight. They didn’t handle the nerves really well. So we have two weeks to get that tightened up and get that figured out so we can be firing on all cylinders here.”

Watson is one who needs to work on the mental angle of the 400 freestyle relay after having a lackluster leadoff leg. Beck said Watson has gone faster this season in that leadoff. His 48.05 was still Prep’s fastest split.

“Elkhorn is just better than us right now,” Beck said. “Their top-level guys swam really well all day. It will be nice challenges for us to try to get in the top three in Lincoln on those freestyle relays.”