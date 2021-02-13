Creighton Prep wins Metro swimming title; Four Heartland Conference swims make top 10 charts

A pleasant bounce from the state’s longest race provided Omaha Creighton Prep with some needed spark Saturday at the Metro Conference championship meet.
The defending state champions finished second again to Elkhorn in both freestyle relays in the event at Millard West. The Junior Jays still had plenty of depth to win the team title with 455 points, nearly 100 points more than Elkhorn (357).
It was sophomore John Watson and two of his distance freestyle teammates who scored 51 points with a 1-2-5 finish that featured some sizable time drops. Watson won the event and set the lone meet record of the day by touching first in 4:39.94. That was a 4.66-second drop for Watson.
Junior Luke Muse finished second in 4:45.52, a drop of 4.61 seconds. Then there was the biggest drop of the day by a freshman looking to help the Junior Jays battle Lincoln Southwest and Elkhorn for the 2021 state team title Feb. 25-27 at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
Nate Finnegan posted a sub-five minute time in dramatic fashion by carving off 14.30 seconds from his previous personal best to finish fifth in 4:56.04.
“We had some good surprises,” Beck said. “Our 500 freestyle was probably one of out best events. John and Luke both came through with season-best times, and we needed a little shot of momentum there, and they provided it along with Nate.”
Not only was Watson the only swimmer to set a meet record, but he also now owns the best 500 free time this season as Grand Island star Jonathan Novinski scratched from the Heartland meet in Fremont. Novinski’s best this season is 4:40.04, just 0.10 seconds behind Novinski.
The Harvard recruit, who set the state record of 4:32.04 as a sophomore at the 2019 state meet, also missed the Elkhorn Fete Fling and Omaha Westside Warrior Invitational the past two weeks in an effort to be in top shape for state.
“Overall it was a pretty good day,” Beck said. “We had some guys who were just too tight. They didn’t handle the nerves really well. So we have two weeks to get that tightened up and get that figured out so we can be firing on all cylinders here.”
Watson is one who needs to work on the mental angle of the 400 freestyle relay after having a lackluster leadoff leg. Beck said Watson has gone faster this season in that leadoff. His 48.05 was still Prep’s fastest split.
“Elkhorn is just better than us right now,” Beck said. “Their top-level guys swam really well all day. It will be nice challenges for us to try to get in the top three in Lincoln on those freestyle relays.”
The biggest advantage Prep has going for it is a large number of guys who have had success on the state’s biggest swimming stage.
“We’re ready for that meet where we have that big jump,” Beck said. “Right now that’s shaping up to be the state meet.”
* * *
There were four swims at the Heartland Conference meet in Fremont that made The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts.
Southwest junior Tommy Palmer had a hand in three of those. First he debuted at No. 8 in the 200 freestyle with a 1:40.07 before moving to No. 2 all-time in the 50 freestyle by touching first in 20.13.
Palmer also swam the anchor leg on Southwest’s 200 relay quartet that now is No. 2 all-time at 1:31.62.
The newest member of the Silver Hawks, junior Kael Mlinek, swam the breaststroke leg on that medley relay team before debuting at No. 2 all-time in the 100 breaststroke at 54.58. Mlinek had been working out with a club team until joining the Silver Hawks last month.
* * *
The MVPs of the Metro Conference meet were Omaha Marian senior JoJo Randby and Watson in the boy’s meet. Coach of the Year honors went to Andy Cunningham of Millard North in the girls meet and Sean Froeming of Omaha North in the boys meet.
Results
METROPOLITAN CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 455, Elkhorn 357, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 198.5, Millard North 195, Omaha Central 159, Omaha North 151, Millard West 147, Omaha Burke 135.5, Omaha Westside 135, Gretna 115, Millard South 76, Omaha South 75, Bellevue West 68, Bellevue East 34, Omaha Benson 8.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley, Andrew Hood), 1:34.20. 200 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 1:42.51. 200 individual medley: Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:55.36. 50 freestyle: Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 21.92. 100 butterfly: Smith, 51.10. 100 freestyle: Jon Galles, Gretna, 47.62. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:39.94 (meet record, betters 4:40.34 by Brent Menghini, Omaha Burke, 2000). 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Grant Waszak, Greg Wehbe, Ryan Mayo, Smith), 1:26.35. 100 backstroke: Ravnsborg, 53.23. 100 breaststroke: Kaden Guzman, Westside, 57.34. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Wehbe, Horner, Smith), 3:10.73.
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 343, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 287, Ralston Omaha Gross 254, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 180.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Leon Zhu, Fernando Ferrer, Nicholas Wehbe, Michael Johansen), 1:44.30. 200 freestyle: Louis Gilmore, Ralston/Gross, 1:46.71. 200 individual medley: Nicholas Neumann, Skutt/EMM, 2:04.49. 50 freestyle: Xavier Johansen, Skutt/EMM, 22.59. 1-meter diving: Callum Olmer, BNFF, 354.30 points. 100 butterfly: Neumann, 56.04. 100 freestyle: Gilmore, 49.14. 500 freestyle: Zhu, 5:00.92. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (X. Johansen, M. Johansen, Wehbe, Neumann), 1:33.45. 100 backstroke: Ian Scheele, BNFF, 1:00.92. 100 breaststroke: Alec Kelsey, Ralston/Gross, 1:00.84. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (X. Johansen, Zhu, Ferrer, Neumann), 3:23.74.
Girls
Team scoring: Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman 316, Omaha Duchesne 312, Ralston/Omaha Gross 177, Omaha Skutt 174, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 168.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Duchesne (Lia Murray, Rachel Voelker, Sophie Francl, Elle Miles), 1:55.49. 200 freestyle: Hannah Knier, Skutt, 2:02.91. 200 individual medley: Francl, 2:18.87. 50 freestyle: Mikwena Lierman, 24.83. 1-meter diving: Anna Kwong, Duchesne, 491.15 points. 100 butterfly: Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:00.00. 100 freestyle: Murray, 54.36. 500 freestyle: Knier, 5:28.75. 200 freestyle relay: Ralston/Omaha Gross (Lili Spady, Angelina Orent, Raquel Skerston, Ali Willits), 1:47.48. 100 backstroke: Murray, 58.09. 100 breaststroke: Swoboda, 1:09.91. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Duchesne (Katelyn Blazauskas, Francl, Murray, Miles), 3:46.27.
GREATER NEBRASKA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: North Platte 341, Hastings 324, McCook 202, Scottsbluff/Gering 123.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: North Platte (Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart, Kris Kautz), 1:47.56. 200 freestyle: Jay Ceperley, Hastings, 1:52.88. 200 individual medley: Mercer, 2:13.72. 50 freestyle: Jacob Haase, Hastings, 23.07. 1-meter diving: Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 493.85. 100 butterfly: Ceperley, 56.56. 100 freestyle: Haase, 50.86. 500 freestyle: Max Faris, Hastings, 5:46.28. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Haase, Jarrett Ochsner, Faris, Ceperley), 1:34.69. 100 backstroke: Mercer, 57.61. 100 breaststroke: Ochsner, 1:06.96. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Haase, Faris, Ochsner, Ceperley), 3:33.94.
Girls
Team scoring: Hastings 386.5, North Platte 275.5, McCook 235, Scottsbluff/Gering 168.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: North Platte (Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower), 1:59.05. 200 freestyle: Abby Lauder, Hastings, 1:04.23. 200 individual medley: Kaitlyn Mousel, Hastings, 2:34.63. 50 freestyle: Diana Brailita, Hastings, 25.37. 1-meter diving: Shayann Parlier, McCook, 292.20. 100 butterfly: Izzy Cerveny, Hastings, 1:07.77. 100 freestyle: Brailita, 55.92. 500 freestyle: Patricia Woolsey, 5:39.43. 200 freestyle relay: Hastings (Cerveny, Mousel, Hayden Stephenson, Brailita), 1:44.20. 100 backstroke: Fitzpatrick, 1:05.33. 100 breaststroke: Friedrich, 1:16.32. 400 freestyle relay: Hastings (Lucy Fago, Cerveny, Kara Kennard, Brailita), 3:59.27.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 550, Kearney 295, Lincoln Pius X 282, Lincoln East 243, Grand Island 179, Fremont 146, Norfolk 132, Lincoln Southeast 114, Columbus 79, Lincoln High 66, Lincoln Northeast 53, Lincoln North Star 43.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.62 (No. 2 all-time). 200 freestyle: Palmer, 1;40.07 (No. 8 all-time). 200 individual medley: Luke Dankert, GI, 1:57.52. 50 freestyle: Palmer, 20.13 (No. 2 all-time). 100 butterfly: Thomas Neil, LSW, 52.45. 100 freestyle: Mlinek, 46.16. 500 freestyle: Kai Wilson, GI, 4:51.09. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Aidin Kolb, Ashton Bailey, Ethan Reida, Palmer), 1:25.28. 100 backstroke: Schroeder, 52.46. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 54.58 (No. 2 all-time). 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Schroeder, E. Reida, Mlinek), 3:10.24.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 490.5, Lincoln East 365, Norfolk 267, Lincoln Pius X 186.5, Lincoln Southeast 166, Fremont 158, Grand Island 137, Lincoln Northeast 126, Kearney 114, Lincoln High 82, Lincoln North Star 55, Columbus 53.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Norfolk (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:47.89. 200 freestyle: Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:54.31. 200 individual medley: Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:10.99. 50 freestyle: Natalya Woods, LSE, 24.21. 100 butterfly: Morales, 58.47. 100 freestyle: Woods, 52.19. 500 freestyle: Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:09.33. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southeast (Anna Schmid, Sawyer Eastman, Emma von Scheliha, Woods), 1:40.70. 100 backstroke: Harthoorn, 58.12. 100 breaststroke: Jacobs, 1:04.87. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Bella Livingston, Avery Ryder, Morales, Lanyon Mlinek), 3:35.55.