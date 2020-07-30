Creighton Prep's and Omaha Westside's American Legion teams advance to Metro championship

“He’s a good bunter, so I knew he could do it,” Pat Mooney said. “Now he gets a ride home.”

Parker, who will be a junior this fall, said he was a little tense after getting the squeeze bunt signal from his dad.

“I was pretty nervous,’’ he said. “I popped it up a little more than I wanted, so I was happy to see it drop.’’

Cam Madsen had a one-out single in the seventh for the Thunderbirds, but Sanders retired the final two batters to secure the win.

“This was a tough one,’’ DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. “We didn’t do enough early and came up a little short.’’

The hard-luck loser was Caden Eby, who went the distance for the Thunderbirds. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out six, but the Junior Jays’ two-run sixth proved to be the difference.

“Caden has been a workhorse for us,’’ Shockey said. “He gave us a chance today, and that’s all you could ask.’’

Five Points went ahead 1-0 in the second inning on a run-scoring groundout by Mooney. The score stayed that way until the fifth when Allred, the Thunderbirds’ No. 9 hitter, belted a two-run single to center field.