Creighton Prep's and Omaha Westside's American Legion teams advance to Metro championship

Two things happened Thursday night after Parker Mooney successfully got his squeeze bunt down.
The go-ahead run scored and he didn’t need to search for a ride home.
Mooney helped Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) rally for a 3-2 win over DC Electric (Bellevue West) in the American Legion Metro tournament. The semifinal victory boosts the Junior Jays into the championship game Friday at noon at Millard South.
The Thunderbirds had taken a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Jackson Allred. But Five Points scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
“We got some guys on base and we executed,’’ Junior Jays coach Pat Mooney said. “And Max pitched a great game for us.’’
Five Points starter Max Sanders scattered six hits and went the distance. He struck out seven and walked none.
“My arm felt great tonight,” Sanders said. “I was a little worried after they took the lead, but our guys did a great job of coming back.”
In the sixth, Calen Protaskey led off with his third hit of the game. A walk to Grant Hatcher and a sacrifice by PJ Loucks put Junior Jay runners at second and third.
A wild pitch scored courtesy runner Thomas Leiden, and then Parker Mooney — son of the coach — followed with an RBI squeeze bunt that put Five Points up 3-2.
“He’s a good bunter, so I knew he could do it,” Pat Mooney said. “Now he gets a ride home.”
Parker, who will be a junior this fall, said he was a little tense after getting the squeeze bunt signal from his dad.
“I was pretty nervous,’’ he said. “I popped it up a little more than I wanted, so I was happy to see it drop.’’
Cam Madsen had a one-out single in the seventh for the Thunderbirds, but Sanders retired the final two batters to secure the win.
“This was a tough one,’’ DC Electric coach Jason Shockey said. “We didn’t do enough early and came up a little short.’’
The hard-luck loser was Caden Eby, who went the distance for the Thunderbirds. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out six, but the Junior Jays’ two-run sixth proved to be the difference.
“Caden has been a workhorse for us,’’ Shockey said. “He gave us a chance today, and that’s all you could ask.’’
Five Points went ahead 1-0 in the second inning on a run-scoring groundout by Mooney. The score stayed that way until the fifth when Allred, the Thunderbirds’ No. 9 hitter, belted a two-run single to center field.
But DC Electric was unable to hold that lead.
The championship game will be played at noon because Creighton Prep has its graduation Friday night.
“This is a huge win for us,’’ Sanders said. “Having a shot at the title is what we all wanted.’’
DC Electric (27-7)...............000 020 0—2 6 1
Five Points Bank (16-15)....010 002 x—3 4 0
W: Sanders. L: Eby. 2B: DC, Allred.
KB Building Services advances
KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) defeated the 52s Patriots (Millard South) 4-1 on Thursday night in a semifinal of the American Legion Metro tournament.
The Warriors fell behind 1-0 in the first inning after a home run by Noah Greise but responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Michael Finan and Dalton Bargo belted consecutive two-run doubles.
Starter Trevor Barajas allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Harrison Kreiling came on to get the save.
KB advances to play Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) in the championship game Friday at noon at Millard South.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!