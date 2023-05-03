Trilogy? More like thrillogy.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep reversed fortunes when it mattered most, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to Millard North with a 4-2 win in Wednesday night’s District A-5 final.

The victory, Prep’s seventh in a row after a 4-6 start, puts the Junior Jays into next week’s state tournament for the 15th consecutive season.

“Our guys were never like, ‘let’s mail it in,’” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “We have seven seniors that we’ve had since they were sophomores, and they were not about to let this become a pity party. There’s a lot of gratitude for what they’ve done.”

All four goals — two each from Max Matthies and Brady Bragg — came from that senior class.

Matthies, playing his most significant minutes since an injury on the first day of April, flashed early. The St. Olaf commit took a pass ahead, looked off a defender before shuffling to his right, then unleashed a rocket from the top of the box to put Prep up in the seventh minute.

Just over 10 minutes later he doubled the lead, finding space with a loose ball in the box and creating his own room before firing off the left post and in.

“For his teammates, it’s good to see the joy in his face, because he felt so detached from the success,” Hoover said. “It’s really wonderful to see him have that success, and see his smile.”

Bragg’s first — a converted penalty after teammate Jack Johnson was cut down in the box — came in the 23rd minute and looked like it might spark a rout.

But Millard North pulled one back two minutes later, a flick off the head of Nathan Liu on a corner kick that found its way in on the back side.

The Mustangs closed to one goal on Steven Esquivel’s penalty in the 63rd minute, and had aspirations for more shortly after.

But Bragg’s second of the night came four minutes later, a putback of a Zamere Issaka blast off the right post that sealed things for the Junior Jays.

“Just super proud of their fight,” Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis said. “Disappointed that one of these teams isn’t going to state, because I truly believe in my heart of hearts we belong at state.”

Hoover agreed, calling the Mustangs “a very deserving team.”

“That’s indisputable,” he added. “It’s hard to see them not go.”

After scoring more than three goals once in their first 10 matches of the season, Prep topped that total for the fourth time in its last seven.

“We had high expectations the beginning of the year, so how we started was unfortunate,” Matthies said. “But we stayed positive. We had the same goals throughout the year. We just tried to chase those all year. We knew what we were capable of.”

Millard North (13-5) .................... 1 1—2

At Om. Creighton Prep (11-6) ...... 3 1—4

Goals: MN, Nathan Liu, Steven Esquivel. OCP, Max Matthies 2, Brady Bragg 2.

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southwest 1, SO

East's Brayden Bouwens came up with a stop in fifth round of the shootout to keep his team alive, then stopped another in the sudden death 10th round to set up the Spartans for the upset of their second-ranked rivals in the A-1 title match.

It was a dose of payback for East, which lost both matches between the two in the regular season by 3-0 results.

Southwest — the top seed in the district field — appears to be in line for the state’s lone wild card. Official pairings will be released later in the week.

Columbus 2, Millard South 0

Shawn Ludena and Nick Bennett scored first-half goals, enough for Columbus to spring the upset of the eighth-ranked Patriots in District A-4.

It’s the first Class A state tournament appearance for the Discoverers since 2011.

Papio South 3, Kearney 2, OT

Colin Macke netted an equalizer with 15 minutes to play in regulation, then delivered the winner in the final minute of the first overtime session to lift the fifth-ranked Titans to the A-6 title.

Omaha South 4, Elkhorn South 2

The last of three Jesus Gonzalez goals finally stood up for the winner, as seventh-ranked South won the A-3 championship.

After missing the state tournament a year ago, the Packers return for the 13th time since 2008. They’ve won state titles in each of their previous two appearances.

Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha Bryan 1, OT

Immanuel Wayoro scored on a long strike in the second minute of overtime and the 10th-ranked Knights knocked off No. 4 Bryan in the A-7 championship.

Southeast qualifies for its second straight state tournament, the first time it has had back-to-back appearances since 2004 and 2005.

Girls district finals

Omaha Marian 6, Millard South 1

Anna Bragg had a pair of goals and an assist to help lift the fourth-ranked Crusaders to the A-4 title.

Four other players found the back of the net and three more had assists for Marian, which will make its 15th consecutive state appearance next week, seeking to add to a state record 14 championships.

Omaha Westside 3, Columbus 0

Sydney Hagen netted a hat trick and the fifth-ranked Warriors punched their ticket to state for the fifth time in six seasons with the A-5 championship.

Hagen, a junior forward, had one goal through Westside’s first 16 matches before Wednesday.

Millard West 1, Millard North 0

A first-half goal from senior Callie Kirchner stood up as the winner for sixth-ranked Millard West in the A-7 final.

The Wildcats will return to state for the first time since 2019, when they won the last of their five titles.

Papillion-La Vista 1, Lincoln Pius X 0, SO

The No. 9 Monarchs won the shootout 4-1, clinching a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Seventh-ranked Pius could be in line for the lone wild card on the girls side pending other results Thursday.