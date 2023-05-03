Two meet records for Jack Gillogly, one big one for Jaci Sievers.

The seniors were voted the outstanding athletes of the two-day Metro Conference meet at Burke Stadium.

Nebraska-bound Gillogly knocked off another tick from his state-leading time in the 100, beating Omaha Creighton Prep teammate Andrew Jones and Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd with a 10.51.

In the 200, his 21.27 broke a five-year-old meet record. And on the Junior Jays’ 400 relay, he ran anchor in 41.59 to set another record and moved Prep onto the all-time chart at No. 2.

Tennessee-bound Sievers took down one of the Metro records set by world-class runner Emily Sisson when she was a sophomore at Millard North in 2008.

Sievers ran 4:57.55 in the 1,600 and said she wasn’t aware who previously owned the record.

“That’s exciting. I love watching her and everything she’s done and she’s still doing,” Sievers said.

She started the meet Tuesday with a win in the 3,200 and a third in the 800.

“I definitely had a lot of my legs from those,” Sievers said, “but I was happy with the effort that I was able to give.”

Millard West’s boys claimed their first Metro title since 2010. They needed a winning lunge at the finish of the 1,600 relay by Bobby Joseph against Prep to finish ahead of the Junior Jays 112-109.

“Last year we didn’t win any outdoor meets and this year, this is our sixth in a row,” Joseph said.

Papillion-La Vista South’s girls, who had been in the top two of Metro every meet since 2017, won their second championship in that span. The Titans led Elkhorn South 118-88.

Boys

Team scoring: Millard West 112, Omaha Creighton Prep 109, Omaha Westside 77, Papillion-La Vista South 51.5, Gretna 51, Bellevue West 51, Elkhorn South 49.5, Millard South 47, Millard North 32, Omaha Central 31, Papillion-La Vista 25, Omaha Burke 18, Omaha North 9.

100: 1, Jack Gillogly, OCP, 10.51. 2, Andrew Jones, OCP, 10.68. 3, Jaylen Lloyd, OW, 10.76. 200: 1, Gillogly, 21.27 (meet record, betters 21.51 by Alex Nelson, ES, 2018). 2, Jones, 21.87. 3, Asher Jenkins, BW, 22.16. 1,600: 1, Jack Witte, MW, 4:15.38. 2, Braden Lofquest, G, 4:16.45. 3, Dennis Chapman, OCP, 4:20.38. 110 hurdles: 1, Jesse Malone, PLV, 14.45. 2, Andrew Brown, OC, 14.80. 3, Nick Kieny, OCP, 14.92. 300 hurdles: 1, Cole Dobberstein, G, 39.12. 2, Grant Barrett, MW, 39.19. 3, Malone, 40:02. 400 relay: 1, OCP (TJ Nissen, Jones, Myles Jackson, Gillogly), 41.59 (meet record, betters 41.74 by OC, 2007). 2, BW, 41.85. 3, OW, 41.94. 1,600 relay: 1, MW (Grant Barrett, Bradyn Johnson, Mason Swaney, Bobby Joseph), 3:21.85. 2, OCP, 3:21.86. 3, MN, 3:23.17. 3,200 relay: 1, MW (Sean Murphy, Levi Young, Lucas Johnson, Witte), 7:56.19. 2, PS, 7:59.57. 3, ES, 8:01.80. Shot: 1, Caiden Fredrick, PS, 60-4½. 2, Isaac Ackerman, OC, 54-2¾. 3, Ashton Murphy, ES, 53-7½. High jump: 1, Dae’Vonn Hall, BW, 6-3. 2, Angel Lopez, MN, 6-3. 3, Cory Vaughn, OW, 6-1. Long jump: 1, Jaylen Lloyd, OW, 23-4¼. 2, Zyon Knox, ON, 22-5. 3, Vaughn, 21-3½.

Girls

Team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 118, Elkhorn South 88, Papillion-La Vista 70.5, Omaha Westside 61, Omaha Burke 59, Gretna 47.5, Millard West 45, Omaha North 41, Millard North 41, Millard South 32, Bellevue West 17, Omaha Northwest 13, Omaha Central 12, Omaha Marian 9, Omaha South 4, Omaha Westview 1, Bellevue East 1.

100: 1, Lademi Davies, OW, 11.93. 2, Teriana Taylor, ON, 12.20. 3, Zakeirah Johnson, OBke, 12.21. 200: 1, Davies, 25.32. 2, Taylor, 25.85. 3, Maggie Madsen, ES, 25.87. 1,600: 1, Jaci Sievers, WS, 4:57.55 (meet record, betters 4:58.76 by Emily Sisson, MN, 2008). 2, Claire White, OW, 5:00.50. 3, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:25.16. 100 hurdles: 1, Makayla Thompson, OBke, 14.94. 2, Nyasia Thomas, ON, 15.03. 3, Morgan Glaser, PLV, 15.33. 300 hurdles: 1, Glaser, 45.46. 2, Thompson, 46.10. 3, Bethany Schumacher, PS, 46.28. 400 relay: 1, Burke (Alexia Carbonelli-Smith, Johnson, Thompson, Aaliyah Franklin), 48.13. 2, ON, 48.55. 3,PS, 48.84. 1,600 relay: 1, PLV (Becca Campbell, Glaser, Ciara Williams, Alexis Chadek), 4:02.00. 2, PS, 4:04.04. 3, ES, 4:04.08. 3,200 relay: 1, PLV (Chadek, Grace Colbert, Kara Haffke, Campbell), 9:33.55. 2, MW, 9:36.66. 3, PS, 9:37.01. Discus: 1, Kat Beachler, MN, 136-3. 2, Dannika Rees, PLV, 124-8. 3, Jalecia Williams, OBke, 120-11. Triple jump: 1, Zaidah Lightener, PS, 37-6¾. 2, Gozie Okafor, OM, 37-1½. 3, Amari Laing, MS, 36-10¾. Pole vault: 1, Taylor Morrison, MW, 10-1. 2, Olivia Brodersen, PS, 10-0. 3, Ali Armstrong, ES, 9-6.