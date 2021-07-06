Creighton Prep's Legion team makes up for 'disappointing' spring

Missing the state tournament in the spring has acted as incentive this summer for Omaha Creighton Prep’s top American Legion team.
The Five Points Bank Junior Jays are 22-9, coming off a runner-up finish at a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach Pat Mooney’s squad lost 6-0 in the final to a team from River Park, California.
The Junior Jays also have competed at tournaments in Arkansas and Las Vegas.
“We’ve been playing well,” Mooney said. “We’ve seen some very good competition this summer.”
Mooney said narrowly missing out on state during the varsity season helped get his team ready for summer. Prep has qualified for state 39 times, second only to Millard South (42).
“We figured out that if we had won just one more game that we would have gotten in as a wild card,” Mooney said. “I know that was pretty disappointing for the boys.”
Mooney said the five seniors from the spring season have led the way this summer.
“It’s been a team effort,” he said. “I like the way we’ve been playing.”
Remembering Siebler
The recent obituary of former Omaha North, University of Nebraska and Minnesota Twins pitcher Dwight Siebler stirred up memories for two former Legion players who tried to hit against him.
Omahan Bill Connolly played for Prep’s team that was sponsored by Murphy’s auto dealership. He remembered a game in 1954 when North (sponsored by Storz Brewery) played Murphy’s in a 16-inning game — the longest Legion contest in the state at that time.
Siebler threw 13 innings for Storz and “Magic” Mike Dugan threw all 16 for Murphy’s, which posted a one-run win.
“That was quite a game,” Connolly said. “Dwight was a really dominant pitcher, but I’ll always remember Mike pitching the entire game.”
Connolly, who played second base, said he went 1 for 3 that game. Unlike Dugan, he did not make it to the end.
“I had to leave in the 11th or 12th inning because I was so dehydrated in the heat,” he said. “We wore those heavy wool uniforms and I must have lost 10 pounds that day.”
Connolly went on to get his law degree from Creighton and later served as a justice on the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Bob Rauch, who played catcher for the Lincoln Optimists Legion team in the mid-1950s, also remembers Siebler. The Optimists were a co-op of players from Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast.
“Siebler was a tough guy to face,” Rauch said. “But we also had a pretty good pitcher in Rudy Stoehr.”
Stoehr, an outstanding baseball and basketball player at Northeast and later at Nebraska Wesleyan, helped the Optimists reach the final four of the Legion World Series in 1955. The team was eliminated by a squad from Salisbury, North Carolina.
“Playing on that team was fun,” Rauch said. “I have a lot of great memories from those days.”
Another perfect game
A World-Herald story about a perfect game thrown by Elkhorn’s Chase Smith in the spring also brought back memories for Tom Mohr, who played Legion baseball for Papillion-La Vista High.
He took part in a perfect game played 50 years ago in 1971. Bill Comer was the Papio pitcher that day, and he threw the gem against host Ralston at Orval Smith Field.
Mohr, who was Papio’s second baseman, was part of the team that won the district title that year and went on to compete in the state tournament at Hastings.
Humphrey lifesavers
There was a scary moment recently at a little-league game in Humphrey that fortunately ended well for 28-year-old Shawn Korth.
He collapsed near second base and did not have a pulse for four minutes. Seven bystanders with medical backgrounds rushed over to help and administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene.
Korth, who has a history of congenital heart disease, was taken to Columbus Community Hospital. He was treated, and a pacemaker was implanted after the incident.
Medical personnel told Korth that without the quick action of those bystanders, the incident could have had a much different ending.
“If no one would’ve been there to start initiating the CPR within the six-minute frame until we got there, it could’ve been a different ball game,” Humphrey Fire and Rescue’s Jim Wiehm told Newschannel Nebraska.
The station reported that some area baseball fields are installing defibrillators as a response to Korth’s close call.
Gopher Classic
A total of 96 teams — including 17 from Nebraska — will compete in the Gopher Classic, which begins Friday in suburban Minneapolis.
The largest Legion tourney in the nation was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The final will be played Tuesday.
Schools represented from Nebraska will be both Prep squads, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Burke, Lincoln East, Bellevue East, Millard West, Bennington, Bellevue West, Millard South, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South, Ralston, Omaha Central and Hickman.
Keating nets honor
Creighton Prep graduate Matt Keating was named the most valuable player of the Corn Belt League all-star game, held Saturday at Seymour Smith Park.
Keating led the in-state squad to a 13-9 win over the out-of-staters. He plays for the Filthballers, who are in first place with a 10-5 record.
The all-star game also featured a tribute to Denny Jones, who ran the Metro Umpires Association with his wife Jan for more than 30 years. Jones died in March at age 72.
There are seven teams in the collegiate summer league, which is in its fifth season. A total of 182 players from 75 schools compete in the league.
