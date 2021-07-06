Creighton Prep's Legion team makes up for 'disappointing' spring

Missing the state tournament in the spring has acted as incentive this summer for Omaha Creighton Prep’s top American Legion team.

The Five Points Bank Junior Jays are 22-9, coming off a runner-up finish at a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach Pat Mooney’s squad lost 6-0 in the final to a team from River Park, California.

The Junior Jays also have competed at tournaments in Arkansas and Las Vegas.

“We’ve been playing well,” Mooney said. “We’ve seen some very good competition this summer.”

Mooney said narrowly missing out on state during the varsity season helped get his team ready for summer. Prep has qualified for state 39 times, second only to Millard South (42).

“We figured out that if we had won just one more game that we would have gotten in as a wild card,” Mooney said. “I know that was pretty disappointing for the boys.”

Mooney said the five seniors from the spring season have led the way this summer.

“It’s been a team effort,” he said. “I like the way we’ve been playing.”

Remembering Siebler