Creighton Prep's Zach Kuo wins matchup of unbeatens at No. 1 singles

Zach Kuo admits nerves were there heading into the matchup of unbeatens at No. 1 singles.
That helps explain a couple of double faults from the Omaha Creighton Prep senior in the first game. But Kuo quickly settled in Monday afternoon at Koch Tennis Center.
Kuo stayed in control throughout the match as he defeated Lincoln East’s Kirby Le 8-1 in the final of the Omaha Westside Invitational. Both players were 25-0 this season entering the final.
The opening game went to deuce before Kuo held, then a double fault from Le gave Kuo the break of serve in the second game.
“That early break really eased up the tension,” Kuo said. “I was feeling a lot more comfortable after that.”
Le won the fourth game, but throughout the match, Kuo was effective in attacking Le’s second serve to earn two more breaks and maintain momentum.
“That was the game plan. ... Put some pressure on the second serve,” Kuo said. “He hits the ball hard. He definitely pushed me. The score may not say it, but I played my best.”
That was the only bracket Lincoln East didn’t win Monday as the Spartans claimed the team title with 58 points. Prep was next with 52.
East coach Chris Stock has seen plenty of the wins this season. In fact, all four East entries brought undefeated records into Monday’s meet.
Stock said he was looking forward to this week because his team hadn’t seen many Omaha teams during the season’s first month. Besides Monday’s meet, East will be in the field for Wednesday’s Papio Invite, which is expected to draw 24 teams.
“We really didn’t know what to expect, but we knew what we could do. We played really well,” Stock said. “Five of the six starters are back (from 2020), but the doubles teams have jelled really well, and the singles players have adapted their games to what’s in front of them. The chemistry on the team is really good.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston won the last six games to down Prep’s Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran 8-2 in the final. East’s No. 2 doubles team of Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar lost only four games in winning five matches Monday.
Team scores: Lincoln East 58, Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln Southwest 40, Omaha Westside 35, Papio South 33, Millard North 29, Lincoln Southeast 29, Millard West 24, Papillion-La Vista 18, Omaha Central 12.
Top four individuals
No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, CP, def. Kirby Le, LE, 8-1. 3, Ian Lewis, PLS, def. Markus Rutlege, LSW, 8-5. No. 2 singles: 1, Yakub Islamov, LE, def. Jonathan Sabirianov, MN, 8-3. 3, Collin Schulte, MW, def. Camden Hjermstad, LSE, 8-5. No. 1 doubles: 1, Kyle Givens-Gabe Whiston, LE, def. Nathan Ramachandran-Shawn Ramachandran, CP, 8-2. 3, Jack Sheffer-Jack Felt, LSW, def. Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, OW, 8-3. No. 2 doubles: 1, Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, LE, def. Nick Huang-Jack Efaw, CP, 8-0. 3, Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, def. Matthew Sorrell-Blake Johnson, LSW, 8-4.
