Creighton Prep's Zach Zuo ready to make new memories at state tennis tournament

Zach Kuo returned to high school tennis for moments like these.

The last time the Omaha Creighton Prep senior was in the Class A state meet draw remains fresh in his mind.

"It's been a couple of years, but I still remember the last state tournament vividly," Kuo said. "That was one of my favorite tournaments of my tennis career."

That was the 2019 state meet. Kuo, who then was attending Elkhorn, had been the Class B No. 1 singles state runner-up as a freshman in 2018. Elkhorn moved up to Class A in '19 and Kuo was the fifth seed at state.

He knocked off fourth-seeded Garret Starman of Millard North 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, then he was on the verge of taking out defending champion Ethan Neil of Papio. In a match that lasted more than three hours, Kuo led 5-2 in the second set before Neil rallied for a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory. Neil went on to win the second of his three state titles.

Kuo ended that day by outlasting Lincoln Southwest's Joe Harris 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the third-place match.

"Elkhorn was always a Class B school, so it was big being in Class A. And the turnout, we had so many supporters from Elkhorn watching," said Kuo, thinking back to 2019 state. "I don't know, I just liked the energy, all the cheering."