Crete coach John Larsen, Nebraska's all-time wins leader in girls basketball, is retiring

The state's career leader in girls basketball coaching wins has announced his retirement.

Crete's John Larsen will step down, finishing his career with 638 wins and 10 state titles.

"It was a situation where I really liked a lot of things," Larsen said. "But it was taking too much time away from my family, and our (five) grandkids are getting older."

The 72-year-old Larsen won 560 of those games and nine Class A titles during a 29-year career at Lincoln Southeast. He stepped away from coaching for seven years before the Crete administration convinced him to come out of retirement in the summer of 2018.

"It's a decision that I was very glad I made," Larsen said. "I've had great kids and the parents and administration also have been awesome."

Behind the strong play of future Creighton player Morgan Maly, the Cardinals won 21 games three years ago before going 27-1 in 2019-20, securing the school's first state title in almost 40 years. Crete reached state last year but lost to Scottsbluff in the first round.

Larsen's squad went 9-15 this season.

He won his 600th game in his second year with the Cardinals and posted career victory No. 627 last season to become the state's all-time girls basketball win leader. ​That moved him past retired Freeman coach Ken Cook.

"I've had the privilege to coach a lot of great players," Larsen said.

A member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, Larsen said he will enjoy having more time to spend with his family. That includes his wife of 33 years, Jo.

Together they run the Press Box Sports Bar and Grille in south Lincoln.

When asked if he might come out of retirement one more time to coach, Larsen laughed.

"I've learned never to say never," he said. "But at this point in my life, I'd say it's highly unlikely."

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.