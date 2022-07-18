Crete Legion player Madaux DeLong steps up to the plate to face challenges

There are American Legion baseball players with higher batting averages and better pitching stats.

But few get more enjoyment out of the game than Madaux DeLong.

DeLong, who plays for the Senior Legion team from Crete, has faced challenges since birth. As a result of a stroke while in utero, the left side of his body has been weakened.

His run is labored, and he’s unable to use his left hand to throw or catch. DeLong still pitches and plays outfield and does his best at the plate, using primarily his right arm.

It’s something he has dealt with on the diamond for several years. He has grown adept at catching the ball with his right hand, quickly taking off his glove with his left arm and firing the ball with his right.

"Playing at the high school level, it’s been a challenge because of the speed of the game,” he said. “But I don’t let anything stop me.”

DeLong also has played basketball and run cross country at Milford High, which does not have a baseball team. Those athletes play for Crete, 15 miles away.

Legion coach Aaron Mason says Madaux (pronounced Maddux) is an important member of the team.

“He’s usually the first to practice and the last one to leave,” Mason said. “He’s very well liked and a really hard worker.”

That hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammate Micah Hartwig, another player from Milford who has been on DeLong’s teams for several years.

“I have a lot of respect for Madaux,” he said. “I don’t hear him complain and all he wants to do is compete.”

That spirit was exhibited earlier this summer, when DeLong was pitching against the team from Bellevue West. He threw a pitch but didn’t have time to get his glove back on his right hand when the batter smashed a hard comebacker to the mound.

DeLong barehanded the ball and tossed to first base for the out.

“When I played in Little League, I used to jump out of the way of a shot like that,” he said. “Now I do everything I can to field it.”

DeLong said he remembered the play because it got him out of a jam.

“They had runners on second and third,” he said. “I needed to keep that ball in the infield.”

One of DeLong’s inspirations has been former major league pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand. That didn’t prevent the southpaw from winning 87 games in 11 seasons, including a no-hitter for the New York Yankees.

“I learned all about him when an English teacher had me do a report on him,” DeLong said. “It was really inspirational, seeing what he had accomplished.”

DeLong played baseball for coach Jacob Cathey’s Crete squad in the spring before graduating from Milford. The Class B Cardinals won eight games, their best performance since 2018.

The team has been even better during the Legion season, something DeLong is proud of.

“I feel like my senior season has gone beautifully,” he said. “We had struggled in the past but this whole year has really been great.”

Crete showed its stuff in a recent victory over Omaha Concordia. Hartwig had seven RBIs — two home runs, including a grand slam — while DeLong helped preserve the lead by pitching an inning of relief.

“Madaux is such a great guy,” Hartwig said. “He praises his teammates all the time and is always pumping us up, out on the field or in the dugout.”

DeLong’s competitive spirit helped him earn a D.J.’s Hero Award, presented annually by the Salvation Army to a handful of Nebraska high school seniors who shine in the face of adversity. In addition to his athletic achievements, DeLong has a 4.0 GPA and serves as a mentor for the Special Olympics.

Each D.J.’s Hero recipient receives a $12,000 scholarship.

DeLong will use that money toward his education in the fall at Nebraska, where he’ll major in secondary education and mathematics. He is already looking forward to college, where his friend and teammate Hartwig will be his roommate.

Before then, the Crete Stop’N Shop Post 147 squad still has some baseball left. The team will compete in the Class B area tournament at Beatrice that begins Friday.

DeLong said he isn’t certain whether this will be his final Legion season. He’s young enough to play again next summer.

“If this is it for me, I couldn’t have asked for anything better this year,” he said. “I just feel really lucky to have been given the chance to play baseball.”