Crete's John Larsen is all-time winningest girls basketball coach in Nebraska history

CRETE — Crete coach John Larsen added to his legacy Friday by becoming the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in state history.

Win No. 627.

It came against Aurora, 38-26, and the Cardinals got there with defense. Larsen, known for his 2-3 zone, had to like holding the Huskies to three second-half points.

Larsen passed Ken Cook, who piled up 626 wins during a long coaching career at Freeman/Adams.

“It’s nice,” Larsen said of the milestone. “I think it speaks a lot for all the teams, all the kids, all the assistant coaches. I’ve been very fortunate to have good players, good assistant coaches and that really makes my job easy.”

Larsen stepped down at Lincoln Southeast after leading the Knights to 560 victories and nine Class A state titles. He was out of the game for seven years before a few folks in Crete talked him into coaching the Cardinals in the summer of 2018.

Despite being away from the sideline, Larsen didn’t lose his edge. He led the Cardinals to 21 wins and a state runner-up finish two years ago, and 27 wins and a state title last year.

