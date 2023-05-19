For some athletes, winning is all that matters.

But to newly crowned three-time defending girls Class C 3,200 champion Jordyn Arens, it’s all about the process and effort.

“Honestly, it’s not about the winning,” Arens said. “I feel like I say that every year, but it really isn’t because I gave it my all. Everyone out here gave it their all and we all just try to do our best.”

The Crofton junior took first by a comfortable margin in the 3,200 Friday, finishing 16 seconds ahead of Milford sophomore Lily Kenning, who has become a rival of sorts for Arens.

“I knew that she was there, and I was really excited about it because normally, at our in-season meets, there’s not a lot of people there to push me all the time,” Arens said. “So it’s harder for me to get my better times and stuff. Just having her there to push me, it’s been really helpful.”

Arens has completely dominated the distance races in her career, as she won the 1,600 her first two years and will go for her third Saturday. t’s a testament to the countless hours she has put in behind the scenes.

“I try to go hard in practice so I’ll have the miles under me,” Arens said. “I think that’s really helpful because I’m used to having the 800 and mile, or two mile, like 10 minutes apart.”

She may be unbeaten in the 1,600 or 3,200 at state, but Arens isn't immune to the emotions.

“I definitely felt more pressure this year,” Arens said. “But I always psych myself out, even for the small meets I get so nervous and anxious. But once I start I’m like this where I’m supposed to be.”

For Arens, running is not just a sport. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a central characteristic of who she is, and her commitment to the craft has made her dominant on the track and humble off it.

“I’ve been running forever and I kind of use it as my therapy,” Arens said. “When I’m starting to get angry and a little snippy with my siblings, Mom will be like, ‘Go off for a run.’ And so I guess it’s just a part of me, and the community that I’ve built through this sport has just been amazing.”

The distance runners really are a community. Not just members of the same team, but all distance runners. They share a work ethic and mutual respect that’s hard to understate.

“It’s a very positive, humbling community,” Arens said. “I feel like it would be very hard to be boastful when you can see that those girls were struggling. And they were pushing and helping me get better, just like I was helping them get better. And so just that atmosphere is really great.”

Arens will compete in the 1600 meter race Saturday and still has her senior year remaining. Of all things to be grateful for, it’s the individuals she’s met along the way that tops her list.

“The people. 100 percent the people,” Arens said. “I’ve been able to meet people from all over through track and even cross country, and being able to go race against them is very humbling and exciting.”

