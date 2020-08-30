Cross country will be run in a different way this fall

“Putting kids in buses or even school vans for that long of time that close to the state meet just doesn’t seem like it’s a wise move,’’ Haselhorst said. “Coach Bonsall is aware of that and he’s totally supportive of it because he’s in the same boat. He wants to do everything he can to make sure that we have a state meet.

“Our goal as a group is we want to have a state meet Oct. 23. And so what are the sacrifices we need to make to get to that point? We don’t want to try to do things normal and end up jeopardizing the state meet. So a lot of teams are doing the same thing even though they may not have been able to be part of our conference.”