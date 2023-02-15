GRAND ISLAND — An end of the day school bell is just the start of a frenzy for members of the Grand Island girls wrestling team.

Group texts fire up before car engines do. Musical chairs has nothing on nearly 50 teenage girls trying to get to practice.

The trip is a quick one — a straight shot down College Street — but where they’re going represents something much more.

The Islander Annex, a former Principal Financial building a few blocks from the school, has become the home of GI girls wrestling.

It’s The Office meets WWE.

“Girls have cubicles rather than lockers,” Islander coach Jeff Evans laughed.

Sophomore Anyia Roberts remembers walking in for the first time and seeing a space that looked more appropriate for suits than singlets.

“I was like ‘where are we wrestling at?’” Roberts said.

They make room, and they make do. It might not be perfect, Evans said, but not many teams — girls or boys — in the state have a facility nearly entirely to themselves.

Even fewer have windows in their wrestling rooms.

“We’ve made it work, and it’s ended up being a really nice space for us,” Evans said. “It’s our own spot. The girls, they needed that. They needed their own spot to call their home.”

The facility has helped provided a sense of normalcy, a common theme to this girls wrestling season.

Things feel more comfortable, less rushed, Roberts said.

Girls know how to read brackets, where to be and when for their next match.

“This year it felt more eased down,” Roberts said. “Kind of like ‘Ok, this is what wrestling is like.’”

Added Evans: “The jump from being a first year wrestler to a second year wrestler, it’s just leaps and bounds. Sometimes you have to take a step backwards to go forward.”

Evans will tell you that he’s an old ball coach. He’s spent nearly three decades on a sideline.

But life has put him in a corner again — a wrestling corner.

For the second time in his career, Evans has taken a program from infancy to a near full sprint in the span of two years.

His latest project — an Islanders bunch ranked second in the state — invades Omaha on Thursday as part of the three-day state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center.

And maybe even a little ahead of schedule.

“Building the wrestling program from scratch, it’s about building your foundation and your culture,” Evans said. “I really do think it takes three years to do that.”

He speaks from experience.

Then the football coach at a high school in California, Evans was asked to lead the school’s efforts to get wrestling programs — both boys and girls — off and running.

He’s doing the same now in Middle America, building a Grand Island girls team that had 45 girls on the team this season.

Evans, who still coaches high school football, will have plenty of company in Omaha this week. Ten Islanders qualified for the state tournament, the most of any team.

After finishing sixth in the team race a year ago, there are championship aspirations around the program. They went 15-0 in duals this season.

“Our bar is so much higher,” Roberts said.

All ten Grand Island qualifiers — “a whopping 10,” as Roberts puts it — are ranked by NEWrestle. No team in the field has more than six.

Roberts is ranked No. 6 at 145 pounds. Fellow sophomore Ali Edwards is ranked third at 190, with freshman heavyweight Brythany Espino the high-ranked Islander at No. 2.

Both Roberts and Edwards made the state tournament a year ago, the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in the state.

What did they learn from last year’s experience?

“You win that first match no matter what,” said Roberts, who went 1-2 in Omaha last February. “I just wanted to go, go, go, and this year it’s one match at a time.”

Evans won’t measure his team’s success exclusively in wins and losses.

“My whole thing is about reaching your potential,” he said. “All of this, we hope, pays off in year three.”

Photos: Grand Island girls wrestling team prepares for state