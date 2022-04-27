Dajaz DeFrand becomes first girl in Nebraska to break 24 seconds in the 200 meters

LINCOLN — Dajaz DeFrand is the first Nebraska high school girl to break 24 seconds in the 200 meters.

The Florida State-bound Lincoln High sprinter ran 23.84 Wednesday night​ in the preliminaries of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic at Beechner Field. The time will not count as a state record because it was wind-aided.

Her finals time was 24.04 seconds. She’s also the state leader in the 100, but bypassed it Wednesday. Her only other event was the 400 relay, in which she ran anchor for the Links. Their winning time was 48.98.

Major-college football prospect Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East took the state lead in the boys 100 (10.53) and 200 (21.58, a meet record).

Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos swept the boys throws, including a meet-record 62-5 in the shot.

Lincoln Southwest’s Jaida Rowe’s 14.21 in the 100 hurdles is No. 3 all-time, and the best this season, and ran 45.42 in the 300s.

Southwest’s girls, in extending their meet winning streak to 13 years, outscored runner-up Lincoln East 228-125. Utah recruit Brianna Rinn had a four-gold meet, sweeping the 400, 800 and 1.600 with a meet record in the 800, and ran anchor on the 1,600 relay.

Behind Coleman and Cappos, East was the boys champion with 194 points. Isaac Graff swept the 1,600 and 3,200.

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 194, Lincoln North Star 103, Lincoln Southeast 80, Lincoln Southwest 74, Lincoln High 51, Lincoln Northeast 20.

Event winners: 100: Malachi Coleman, LE, 10.53. 200: Coleman, 21.58 (meet record). 400: Gabe Miles, LE, 50.70. 800: Matthew Dunaski, LNS, 2:00.83. 1,600: Isaac Graff, LE, 4:31.73. 3,200: Graff, 9:39.28. 110 hurdles: Javon Leuty, LH, 14.52. 300 hurdles: Dash Bauman, LE, 41.31. 400 relay: LSW, 43.10. 1,600 relay: LNS, 3:31.55. 3,200 relay: LSW, 8:23.27. Shot: Sam Cappos, LE, 62-5 (meet record). Discus: Cappos, 173-7. High jump: Max Koebernick, LNS, 6-3. Long jump: Billie Stephenson, LE, 21-1½. Triple jump: Kui Diu, LH, 43-11. Pole vault: Jose Flodman, LE, 14-0.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 228, Lincoln East 125, Lincoln Southeast 53, Lincoln North Star 46, Lincoln High 36, Lincoln Northeast 28.

Event winners: 100: Neryah Hekl, LH, 12.10. 200: Dajaz DeFrand, LH, 24.04 (meet record 23.84 in prelims). 400: Brianna Rinn, LSW, 58.51. 800: Rinn, 2:13.49 (meet record). 1,600: Rinn, 5:08.43. 3,200: Mia Murray, LE, 11:31.45. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, LSW, 14.21(meet record). 300 hurdles: Rowe, 45.42 (meet record). 400 relay: LH, 48.98. 1,600 relay: LSW, 4:08.50. 3,200 relay: LSW, 10:12.90. Shot: Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 43-1½. Discus: Madison Adams, LW, 123-5. High jump: Taisa Sadler, LNE, 5-4. Long jump: Keaton Musiel, LE, 16-11½. Triple jump: Ell Lechtenberger, LSE, 35-1. Pole vault: Hailey Watermeier, LSW, 11-6.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.