Dajaz DeFrand, Devon Jackson sweep 100, 200 meter dashes at Class A state track meet

A pair of sprinters with big-meet experience twice found their way to the top of the Class A medal stand Thursday.
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand and Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes at Burke Stadium. Both had success during recent USA Track and Field seasons that helped make the state meet less intimidating.
At the 2019 National Junior Olympics in Sacramento, Jackson finished third in the Intermediate (ages 15-16) 200 in 21.90.
Though neither of her times were personal bests, DeFrand was pleased with the way both races turned out. Not even rain that occasionally made the track slippery could dampen the thrill of winning two races.
“I felt pretty good,” she said. “It was a really rainy day, but I felt like I did good. There were a couple of puddles, but it didn’t really phase me.”
DeFrand’s winning time of 11.73 in the 100 was a half-second faster than her Wednesday prelim. It also just missed the Class A state and meet record of 11.69 run by Chloe Akin-Otiko of Bellevue West in 2015.
“I wasn’t really aiming for any records,” she said. “I was just trying to run my time and PR.”
She missed that goal in the 200 but, like the 100, posted a time considerably quicker than in the prelims. After qualifying Wednesday with a 25.21, DeFrand was 0.68 faster to the finish line than Tate Norblade of Papio South.
In addition to the two individual victories, DeFrand anchored Lincoln High’s 400 relay to a decisive victory, the first for a female quartet in school history.
Along with Jamiah Patterson, Neryah Hekl and Zainab Funnah, the Links won in 48.39.
Jackson won the 100 in 10.57 with a wind of +2.5 meters-per-second at his back. That was close to his season best of 10.54 run at the May 4 Metro Conference meet.
The wind was calmer for Jackson’s victory in the 200. With a tail wind of +1.1 mps, Jackson pulled away from the field in the final 50 meters to win in 21.63.
Jackson was happy to get the wins and score 20 points for the Bulldogs, but he also knew there was a chance to run a little faster despite the cooler conditions.
“I wish I could have done a little better, but I did what I needed to do and got the job done,” Jackson said. “Running that 200, at the curve, there were some wet spots and puddles.
“We all wish for better weather, but this is what we’ve got, so this is what we have to deal with. You have to adjust, and I still did my job, and I still came up with the win.”
Jackson now has three Class A golds. As a freshman in 2019, he anchored Burke’s winning 400 relay.
This summer Jackson's sole focus will be on football. The outside linebacker has drawn interest from some of the top Division I programs.