Dajaz DeFrand, Devon Jackson sweep 100, 200 meter dashes at Class A state track meet

In addition to the two individual victories, DeFrand anchored Lincoln High’s 400 relay to a decisive victory, the first for a female quartet in school history.

Along with Jamiah Patterson, Neryah Hekl and Zainab Funnah, the Links won in 48.39.

Jackson won the 100 in 10.57 with a wind of +2.5 meters-per-second at his back. That was close to his season best of 10.54 run at the May 4 Metro Conference meet.

The wind was calmer for Jackson’s victory in the 200. With a tail wind of +1.1 mps, Jackson pulled away from the field in the final 50 meters to win in 21.63.

Jackson was happy to get the wins and score 20 points for the Bulldogs, but he also knew there was a chance to run a little faster despite the cooler conditions.

“I wish I could have done a little better, but I did what I needed to do and got the job done,” Jackson said. “Running that 200, at the curve, there were some wet spots and puddles.

“We all wish for better weather, but this is what we’ve got, so this is what we have to deal with. You have to adjust, and I still did my job, and I still came up with the win.”

Jackson now has three Class A golds. As a freshman in 2019, he anchored Burke’s winning 400 relay.