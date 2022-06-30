 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Dajaz DeFrand named Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year

Lincoln High sprinter Dajaz DeFrand is the Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year.

The Florida State commit set state records in winning the 100 and 200 meters at the state meet.

Her 200 time of 23.74 seconds ranked No. 31 nationally this season and her 11.64 clocking in the 100 was No. 36. She also ran the anchor leg on Lincoln High's gold-medal 400 relay.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

