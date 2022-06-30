Dajaz DeFrand named Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year

Lincoln High sprinter Dajaz DeFrand is the Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year.
The Florida State commit set state records in winning the 100 and 200 meters at the state meet.
Her 200 time of 23.74 seconds ranked No. 31 nationally this season and her 11.64 clocking in the 100 was No. 36. She also ran the anchor leg on Lincoln High's gold-medal 400 relay.
Photos: Nebraska state track and field meet, Thursday
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!