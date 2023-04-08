Sophomore pitcher Dalton Wagner helped Omaha North get back to its winning

ways Saturday.

The right-hander went six strong innings to lead the Vikings to a 6-2 win

over Nebraska City at Fontenelle Park. The victory boosted North to 9-5, its

best start in several years.

"It was kind of a rough week for us, but this helps," assistant coach Paul

O'Gorman said. "It was a pretty solid effort and a nice win."

The Vikings, who entered the game on a two-game losing streak, snapped it

with the help of Wagner. He allowed one earned run and struck out six to

pick up the victory.

"He threw a heck of a game," O'Gorman said. "He was throwing strikes and

spotting his pitches really well."

Wagner also got some solid offensive support, especially in the first

inning. The Vikings jumped to a 3-0 lead with the help of a two-run single

by Riley Christensen.

North added a run in the third on an RBI single by Darius Boyd before

tacking on two more in the fourth. S'Marious Henderson drove in a run with

his second double and Garrett Cox followed with a run-scoring single.

Wagner was perfect over the first three innings, striking out the side in

the third. Cael Kreifel walked to lead off the fourth and Keston Holman

followed with a sharp single.

Nebraska City broke through in the fifth, scoring twice. Kreifel brought

home a run on a fielder's choice and Holman had an RBI single to left.

North shortstop Max Bolouvi helped protect the lead in the seventh, ranging

far to his left to start a 6-3 double play. After a walk, Vikings closer

Jackson Flere got Holman to fly out to end the game.

"Our guys came out ready to go," O'Gorman said. "It was a total team

effort."

Bolouvi, who leads the team with a .513 average, went 2 for 4 and scored a

run. The sophomore doubled to left on the first pitch of the game.

"Max has been a real bright spot at the top of the order," O'Gorman said.

"He gets on base and drives in runs."

Pioneers coach Kyle Ferguson said he talked to his team before the game

about the resurgent Vikings.

"I told our guys to come ready to play," he said. "They always hit the ball

well and play hard."

O'Gorman said it was nice to come away with another victory. The Vikings

have not had a winning season since 2013.

"We keep taking steps forward, and that's huge for our program," he said.

"We're reaping the benefits of the effort these guys have put in, day in and

day out."

North will play at Bellevue East on Tuesday before competing in the

three-day Metro Conference tournament.

The Class B Pioneers, who fell to 5-7, will play in the Trailblazer

Conference tournament that begins Monday.

Nebraska City (5-7) ... 000;020;0-2;4;1

Omaha North (9-5) ... 301;200;x-6;11;2

W: Wagner. L: Bassinger. 2B: NC, J. Kreifel; ON, Henderson 2, Bolouvi,

Markham.