Dane Toman strikes out 12 in Bellevue West's win over Omaha Creighton Prep

Dane Toman allowed one hit and struck out 12 Friday night to lead Bellevue West to a 12-3 win over Omaha Creighton Prep.
Toman, a South Dakota State recruit, pitched six innings. Two of the three runs he allowed were unearned.
The second-ranked Thunderbirds moved to 8-1 while the third-ranked Junior Jays fell to 6-3.
