 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dane Toman strikes out 12 in Bellevue West's win over Omaha Creighton Prep
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Dane Toman strikes out 12 in Bellevue West's win over Omaha Creighton Prep

{{featured_button_text}}
Easton York

Bellevue West's Easton York throws to first for an out during the third inning.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the Nebraska high school baseball season, why projecting the top teams will be tough this year, players to watch and more.​

Dane Toman allowed one hit and struck out 12 Friday night to lead Bellevue West to a 12-3 win over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Toman, a South Dakota State recruit, pitched six innings. Two of the three runs he allowed were unearned.

The second-ranked Thunderbirds moved to 8-1 while the third-ranked Junior Jays fell to 6-3.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha Creighton Prep faces Bellevue West baseball

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert