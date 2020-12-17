 Skip to main content
Daniel Frary scores 21 points in Auburn's win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
BASKETBALL

FREMONT, Neb. — Daniel Frary scored 21 points and Cam Binder added 11 as Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn defeated Class D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56-42 Thursday night at Fremont High School.

Auburn held H/LHF to five second-half baskets.

Ethan Keller led H/LHF with 13 points.

