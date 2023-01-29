Dates and locations released for Nebraska high school bowling district tournaments

Here are the times and locations for the NSAA bowling district tournaments.
***
District tournaments
Monday
A-2 at Maplewood Lanes, 10 a.m.: Omaha Benson, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside
A-4 at 30 Bowl, Fremont, 8 a.m.: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Millard North, Omaha Burke, Omaha Westview
A-5 at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.: Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast
Tuesday
A-1 at Chops, Omaha: 9 a.m.: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Central, Omaha South
B-3: at Kings Lanes, Norfolk, 10 a.m.: Hartington-Newcastle, Norfolk Catholic, Plainview, Thurston-Cuming County, Wayne
People are also reading…
B-5: at Pastime Lanes, Hastings, 10 a.m.: Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, McCool Junction, Superior, York
Wednesday
A-3 at Papio Bowl, Papillion, 10 a.m.: Gretna, Millard South, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South
A-6 at Westside Lanes, Grand Island, 1 p.m.: Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk
B-1 at Mockingbird Lanes, Omaha, 10 a.m.: Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, North Bend, Omaha Skutt
B-2 at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, 11:30 a.m.: Johnson County, Lincoln Northwest, Seward, Waverly
B-4 at Westbrook Lanes, Columbus, 9 a.m.: Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
B-6 at Strike & Spare Bowl, Lexington, 10 a.m.: Arapahoe, Lexington, Ogallala, Southern Valley