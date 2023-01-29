 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dates and locations released for Nebraska high school bowling district tournaments

  Updated
Here are the times and locations for the NSAA bowling district tournaments. 

***

District tournaments

Monday

A-2 at Maplewood Lanes, 10 a.m.: Omaha Benson, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside

A-4 at 30 Bowl, Fremont, 8 a.m.: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Millard North, Omaha Burke, Omaha Westview

A-5 at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, 12:30 p.m.: Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast

Tuesday

A-1 at Chops, Omaha: 9 a.m.: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Central, Omaha South

B-3: at Kings Lanes, Norfolk, 10 a.m.: Hartington-Newcastle, Norfolk Catholic, Plainview, Thurston-Cuming County, Wayne

B-5: at Pastime Lanes, Hastings, 10 a.m.: Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, McCool Junction, Superior, York

Wednesday

A-3 at Papio Bowl, Papillion, 10 a.m.: Gretna, Millard South, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South

A-6 at Westside Lanes, Grand Island, 1 p.m.: Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk

B-1 at Mockingbird Lanes, Omaha, 10 a.m.: Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, North Bend, Omaha Skutt

B-2 at Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, 11:30 a.m.: Johnson County, Lincoln Northwest, Seward, Waverly

B-4 at Westbrook Lanes, Columbus, 9 a.m.: Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

B-6 at Strike & Spare Bowl, Lexington, 10 a.m.: Arapahoe, Lexington, Ogallala, Southern Valley

