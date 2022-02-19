David City Aquinas wins first boys state wrestling team title since 2004

After knocking on the door a year ago, David City Aquinas kicked the thing in Saturday.

The Class C No. 1 Monarchs won their first team title since 2004, getting an individual gold from senior Chris Nickolite and getting over the hump at the state wrestling tournament.

After finishing second — by eight points — a year ago, it completed a sweep of the Class C hardware for an Aquinas team that won the dual tournament two weeks earlier.

“It’s good for them to finally finish on top in the individual tournament,” Monarchs coach Roy Emory said.

His team had seven medalists — including Nickolite’s second gold of his career — and outscored runner-up, and defending Class C champion, Central City by 36.5 points.

Emory said the foundation for the weekend was actually laid a week earlier, when Aquinas had seven district champions.

That rolled into Thursday — the Monarchs went 9-1 in the opening round, and eventually put five into Friday’s semifinals.

“They just wrestled with a lot of confidence, a lot of determination,” Emory said. “They get up for big matches, and they go out there and perform.”

Saturday’s finals didn’t get off to the start the Monarchs had hoped.

Second-ranked sophomore Jakob Kavan saw a 5-1 third-period lead slip away in a flash, with Central City’s Cole Kunz, ranked No. 1 at 120, getting a pin that got the arena buzzing.

It was the fifth time the two had wrestled the last two seasons, with Kunz winning all five, including last year’s state championship at 113.

“We were being aggressive, controlling the pace of the match,” Emory said. “He just caught us.”

Hunter Vanderberg lost a 10-2 major decision to Ty Rainforth of O’Neill in the 138-pound final shortly after.

But Nickolite gave those in black and gold something to smile about with his 14-7 victory over Tekamah-Herma’s Logan Burt.

Nickolite ran out to a 10-4 lead after one, and cruised to a second gold, capping a 47-0 season.

“He’s a great worker,” Emory said. “He’s kind of been a student of the game. He’s always looking for things he can do different. He kind of picks a matches apart for what he can different. He’s very analytical, which makes him tough to beat.

“If he wrestles you twice, the second time is a lot of times harder.”

Nickolite called the feeling of winning a state title “pure enjoyment.”

“Nothing else can compare to it,” he said. “I’ve lifted a lot of things. Nothing else has even come close to winning a state title.”

And adding a team trophy on top of it?

“It’s huge,” Nickolite said. “This whole team, if one person is succeeding, we’re all succeeding. We’re united.”

