David City Aquinas wins first boys state wrestling team title since 2004

After knocking on the door a year ago, David City Aquinas kicked the thing in Saturday.
The Class C No. 1 Monarchs won their first team title since 2004, getting an individual gold from senior Chris Nickolite and getting over the hump at the state wrestling tournament.
After finishing second — by eight points — a year ago, it completed a sweep of the Class C hardware for an Aquinas team that won the dual tournament two weeks earlier.
“It’s good for them to finally finish on top in the individual tournament,” Monarchs coach Roy Emory said.
His team had seven medalists — including Nickolite’s second gold of his career — and outscored runner-up, and defending Class C champion, Central City by 36.5 points.
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, left, celebrates his win over Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound final.
Emory said the foundation for the weekend was actually laid a week earlier, when Aquinas had seven district champions.
That rolled into Thursday — the Monarchs went 9-1 in the opening round, and eventually put five into Friday’s semifinals.
“They just wrestled with a lot of confidence, a lot of determination,” Emory said. “They get up for big matches, and they go out there and perform.”
Saturday’s finals didn’t get off to the start the Monarchs had hoped.
Second-ranked sophomore Jakob Kavan saw a 5-1 third-period lead slip away in a flash, with Central City’s Cole Kunz, ranked No. 1 at 120, getting a pin that got the arena buzzing.
It was the fifth time the two had wrestled the last two seasons, with Kunz winning all five, including last year’s state championship at 113.
“We were being aggressive, controlling the pace of the match,” Emory said. “He just caught us.”
Hunter Vanderberg lost a 10-2 major decision to Ty Rainforth of O’Neill in the 138-pound final shortly after.
But Nickolite gave those in black and gold something to smile about with his 14-7 victory over Tekamah-Herma’s Logan Burt.
Nickolite ran out to a 10-4 lead after one, and cruised to a second gold, capping a 47-0 season.
“He’s a great worker,” Emory said. “He’s kind of been a student of the game. He’s always looking for things he can do different. He kind of picks a matches apart for what he can different. He’s very analytical, which makes him tough to beat.
“If he wrestles you twice, the second time is a lot of times harder.”
Nickolite called the feeling of winning a state title “pure enjoyment.”
“Nothing else can compare to it,” he said. “I’ve lifted a lot of things. Nothing else has even come close to winning a state title.”
And adding a team trophy on top of it?
“It’s huge,” Nickolite said. “This whole team, if one person is succeeding, we’re all succeeding. We’re united.”
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Burwell's Kolby Larson wrestles Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer during the Class D 182 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak celebrates a win in the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Tyler Antoniak wrestles Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers during the Class A 152 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley winces in pain by Dustin after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Waverly's Trevor Brown, left, wrestles Aurora's Aaron Jividen during a Class B 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Trainer Mike Sloup examines McCook's Makayla Pate as after she became injured against South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones during a 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday. Pate would not be able to continue and Quinones won.
Fans cheer as St. Paul's Quade Peterson celebrates his win over Superior's Payton Christiancy during a Class C 285-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Ord's Ryan Gabriel celebrates his win over Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer's Aiden Worthey during a Class C 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Bennington's Luke MacDonald celebrates his win over Aurora's Mack Owens during a Class B 195-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, left, celebrates his win over Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline during a Class A 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
O'Neill's Paola Vergara, left, wrestles Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts during a 165-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Scottsbluff's Connor Whiteley is carried off of the mat by Dustin Stodola after he became injured and was unable to finish against Broken Bow's Cyrus Wells during a Class B 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
David City Aquinas's Jakob Kavan, horizontal, wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz, during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Gering's Ashton Dane does a flip after defeating Bennington's Cadyn Coyle during a Class B 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher celebrates a pin of Battle Creek's Ryan Stusse Jr. during a Class C 106-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber tries to pin Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during a 114-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, top, wrestles Weeping Waters's Raelyn Wilson during a 107 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart wrestles Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart celebrates a win over Fremont's Benny Alfaro during the Class A 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern defeats Anselmo-Merna's Sid Miller for the Class D 195 pound championship in Omaha on Saturday.
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline during the Class A 138 pound championship match in Omaha on Saturday.
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce, top, wrestles Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
Bennington's AJ Parrish, left, tries to pull down Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky during a Class B 138-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora wrestles Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
South Sioux City's Selena Zamora defeats Norfolk's Rylee Hope during the Girls 132 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Joel Adams defeats Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
Millard South's Joel Adams celebrates a win over Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock with a Griddy dance during the Class A 145 pound final in Omaha on Saturday.
