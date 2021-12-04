David City Aquinas wrestling wins team title at Bennington Invitational

That didn’t take long.

Class No. 1 David City Aquinas showed just why it’s a unanimous pick to reach the top of the podium in February, coming away with the team title in the Bennington Invitational on Saturday's opening weekend of high school wrestling.

The Monarchs had three bracket champions and outlasted the top team in Class B — the tournament host Badgers — by 0.5 points for the championship.

“It’s early in the season, so we still have some stuff that we have to work on,” Aquinas coach Roy Emory said, “but it was a good place to start from. A lot of improvement, even throughout the day.”

Jacob Moravek (132 pounds), Christopher Nickolite (152) and Michael Andrew (182) won individual golds to help push the Monarchs over the top.

Moravek, who spent most of last season on the junior varsity, came away with gold in the opening tournament of his season, something Emory was encouraged by.

“He’s a real good wrestler, he just couldn’t find his way into our lineup,” the coach said. “I’m excited to see what he’ll do this year.”