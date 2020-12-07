David City wrestler Dylan Vodicka wins tourney on day of father's funeral

It was the kind of day that wouldn’t end.
But Dylan Vodicka is the kind of kid who doesn’t quit.
The David City senior experienced everything on the emotional spectrum Friday — his father’s funeral to start the day, and standing on top of the medal stand to end it.
“He’s the kind of young man this country needs, in my opinion,” David City coach Tahner Thiem said. “He wasn’t just an example for the athletes that were competing, but he was an example for the coaches out there coaching and the parents in the stands, too.”
Jim Vodicka died Nov. 30 due to complications from COVID-19. Family and friends gathered Friday morning to honor the father of four.
Dylan, Jim’s second oldest and one of three sons, said time seemed to drag. His thoughts were all over the place.
He and his dad spent countless hours driving to wrestling tournaments around Nebraska. They were connected thanks in large part to the sport.
So Dylan — with permission from his mother, Julie — went straight from the funeral to Columbus Lakeview. He weighed in around 1:30 and was ready to go when whistles blew at 2.
“We never missed a wrestling meet for anything,” Dylan said. “And I’m sure he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
Three wins later and the top-ranked Vodicka, a returning state champion, had another tournament title.
It all felt very routine while he was wrestling. Afterward, Thiem said, Dylan “let his emotions go.”
“When you’re on the mat you can close out just about everything,” Vodicka said. “Right when the match is over, it all just kind of hits you.”
Father and son would typically talk after every one of Dylan’s matches. Jim would have a word or two about who was up next.
“He’d always just tell me that he knew I could win,” Dylan said.
It’s one of the things Dylan said he’ll miss most about his dad. And one of the things that Thiem said exemplifies what kind of person Jim Vodicka was.
Jim didn’t wrestle growing up. But when you marry someone in David City with the last name of Daro, you’re now part of the wrestling family.
Dylan began wrestling in kindergarten. Jim was there every step of the way. They learned the sport together.
Jim worked at Henningsen Foods in David City for 36 years. He owned a bar, rentals and storage units.
But he always made time for wrestling. In addition to being a volunteer coach, Jim was on the wrestling club board.
“Dylan’s friends, they didn’t just know him as Dylan’s dad,” Thiem said, “they knew him as Coach, too.”
Friday was the first time Thiem can remember Jim not being there for one of Dylan’s matches. He was there when Dylan won a state title in February.
“I just remember how proud of me he was,” Dylan said. “That was all the hard work I’ve done and all the time he put in. It just all came together.”
Jim was there on the recruiting visit, too, when Dylan picked UNK for college. But he was sure to let it be known that it was his son — a 4.0 student and participant in student council and national honors society — that was making the decision.
He’ll be there in spirit the rest of the way. Dylan, ranked No. 1 in Class C at 182 pounds, said he learned far more from his father away from the mat.
“Just how to be the best person you can be,” Dylan said. “That’s far greater than wrestling.”
