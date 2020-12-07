David City wrestler Dylan Vodicka wins tourney on day of father's funeral

Three wins later and the top-ranked Vodicka, a returning state champion, had another tournament title.

It all felt very routine while he was wrestling. Afterward, Thiem said, Dylan “let his emotions go.”

“When you’re on the mat you can close out just about everything,” Vodicka said. “Right when the match is over, it all just kind of hits you.”

Father and son would typically talk after every one of Dylan’s matches. Jim would have a word or two about who was up next.

“He’d always just tell me that he knew I could win,” Dylan said.

It’s one of the things Dylan said he’ll miss most about his dad. And one of the things that Thiem said exemplifies what kind of person Jim Vodicka was.

Jim didn’t wrestle growing up. But when you marry someone in David City with the last name of Daro, you’re now part of the wrestling family.

Dylan began wrestling in kindergarten. Jim was there every step of the way. They learned the sport together.

Jim worked at Henningsen Foods in David City for 36 years. He owned a bar, rentals and storage units.