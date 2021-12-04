 Skip to main content
David Harmon scores 24 as Millard North defeats Omaha Westside
BASKETBALL

COLUMBUS, Neb. — David Harmon had 24 points and Nick Dolezal 17, with Creighton recruit Jasen Green getting 13, as No. 3 Millard North beat No. 2 Omaha Westside 80-67 on Saturday at Columbus High School.

Millard North (2-0) never trailed in the second half.

Columbus beat Lincoln High 76-72 in two overtimes.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

